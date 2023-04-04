Birdie, by the volunteer pilots and animal advocates who teamed up recently at Moore County Airport to take 23 local cats and dogs from crowded shelters and find new homes for them in New England.
It Takes A Village Rescue, based in Sanford, works with shelters up north to help cats and dogs find new homes. The rescue relies solely on foster parents and volunteers.
Co-founder Lori St. James said North Carolina has an overpopulation of cats and dogs because of relaxed laws around spaying and neutering. Pets are often abandoned or surrendered to a shelter because they’re pregnant.
“This is the worst year I’ve seen, and it’s not getting better,” St. James said.
The rescue teamed up with Cape Ann Animal Aid in Massachusetts to receive the pets and Pilots To The Rescue for the flight. The organization went on 61 missions in 2022 and saved 770 animals. It has already saved 268 cats and dogs this year.
Animal overpopulation is a serious issue in Moore County, and any effort to help raise adoption rates and lower euthanasia numbers is welcome.
Birdie, by Carthage resident and 21-year Air Force veteran Charlie Smoak, for his recent presentation to the town of Robbins on trying to make that community a “Purple Heart town.”
“It’s that all the people here are not recognized,” Smoak said as to why he wants to see the town get the recognition. “We’ve got these kinds of people around here, and nobody knows it. There are some heroes around here, but they won’t say nothing about it.”
Moving forward, the town will have to draft a proclamation, and work alongside the county’s office for Veteran Services and a local Military Order of the Purple Heart. The official proclamation will be Robbins’ chance to invite other military representatives and county officials.
“It looks like a guy with a Purple Heart would push this, but I don’t have one. They need recognition,” Smoak said. “Them boys deserve it. They deserve way more than that.”
Birdie, by Robbins native Miranda Smith and friends, for bringing back last weekend what had been an annual rite of spring: the High Falls Fiddlers Convention.
Fiddlers conventions in central North Carolina took root in the 1930s with the development of bluegrass music. Three still continue: Star, Seagrove and High Falls. The global pandemic had derailed the festival here these past three years, but Smith and fellow organizers brought it back this past weekend at North Moore High School.
“I remember sweating through my shirt half the time, even in March, because the place was packed,” she said. “It was a blast, everyone went, you saw all of your friends, you stayed out as late as your parents would let you.
“There was social media backlash, just people being generally upset about this community tradition going away, and a lot of nostalgia,” she added.
It was great to see some traditions revived anew.
Birdie, by Tambra Chamberlain and her fellow volunteers with the nonprofit TambraPlace, which is about to open a new shelter for young men facing the challenge of homelessness.
Volunteers opened a home for young women two years ago. Four women currently share the home while going to work and college.
For the boys’ home now under construction, Friends of Pinehurst Surgical Clinic spearheaded a two-day fundraiser that brought in $70,000. N.C. Empowering Kids and Communities Foundation gave another $50,000.
The land was donated for the boys’ home, which is in the Eastwood community. Local builder Riley and Walker Homes is providing services at cost and donating or discounting materials.
“A lot of youth, they are very, very independent, incredibly smart,” said Chamberlain, who works for Moore County Schools helping children who are experiencing homelessness. “But what they just need is that stable safe haven for a period of time.”
