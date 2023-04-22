The impacts of the 2020 and 2022 Moore County Board of Education elections were fully realized Monday night with the board’s approval of policies that implement blatant intolerance and ignorance of professional education standards in North Carolina.
Where do we start? The policy that, while not explicitly doing so, distinctly expresses intolerance for the very small number of students who are questioning or transitioning their genders? The policy that countermands professional recommendations and mandates handwritten book reports — by members who have spent most of the past two years trying to remove certain books from school libraries? The policy that limits public comment so that you have to show up in person — even when the board moves meetings farther away from population centers and transportation options?
Moore County has always been a melting pot of sorts, a place most of us have moved to after experiencing careers elsewhere. Traditionally, we moved here to volunteer our skills and add to this unique quality of life, not impose our worldview. That was reflected in a public school system that drew people for its quality schools, staff and experiences that offered an education that belied the county’s small, semi-rural nature.
It is clear after last Monday night’s school board meeting that our district is run now by ideologues bent on their own form of indoctrination and intolerance. If their goal is to disrupt public education and drive people either out of Moore County or into private schools, then congratulations to them. They’re well on their way.
The Ideas of Ideologues
Chairman Bob Levy and his gang act convivial enough, and for a group of mostly senior citizens, they are surprisingly limber for all the verbal and mental gymnastics they do in attempting to justify their positions. They would have you believe their new policies are common sense and meant to improve academic performance, respect for families and build quality students. In their book — the only one they want to leave in school libraries — these things are no big deal.
The ideologues would have you believe that public schools are disasters, the faculty filled with Marxists and “groomers” who disrespect families and are hellbent on indoctrinating children to question their faith, their gender and the authority of government.
The disrespect and warped view is repulsive.
Pinehurst resident Steve Woodward, a board surrogate, supporter and local GOP operative, used his public speaking time during Monday’s meeting to insult kids and policy opponents, calling their comments a “screeching defense of the weaponization of children as pawns in their efforts to sow seeds of gender dysmorphia.
“We hear grave concerns voiced about the coming threat of artificial intelligence. Tonight, we are confronting artificial outrage courtesy of the not-very-intelligent.”
Bounded No More
This warped dystopia simply ascribes to a national conservative political agenda, and discounts and disrespects all evidence to the contrary. And so we get things like the Parents’ Bill of Rights, which at its root is part of the culture war against transgender individuals.
But let’s give a perspective. As one speaker said Monday night, this school district has more teacher vacancies than it has transgender students, but we see where the priority lies.
It’s the same with the mandated book reports. Levy, who had a long career as a family law attorney in southern California, tried to talk like the career educator he isn’t to justify book reports. Superintendent Tim Locklair and Donna Gephardt, the district’s director of curriculum and instruction — who are career educators — tried mightily to assure the board that teachers, adhering to training, standards and state-ordered learning plans, are giving students sufficient instruction in reading and comprehension. Didn’t matter.
This board, which just last month tried to dub itself merely an “oversight board” to justify fewer meetings and less accountability, has broken the boundary and is now drawing up lesson plans, subjecting administrators, teachers and students to whatever fanciful whim crosses its conservative cultural membrane.
Thank you, a voice of common sense. This board is a scarry example of people leading with ignorance.
