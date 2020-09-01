Birdie, by Moore County Schools, for choosing transparency when it comes to how it’s handling the coronavirus in its schools.
Going back into schools for the first time since Gov. Roy Cooper closed them in March, it was a given that COVID-19 positive cases would turn up among students, teachers and staff at some point.
Rather than leave it to parents spreading stories on social media about cases at their respective schools, the district last week began publishing — with daily updates — a school-by-school spreadsheet of positive coronavirus cases. The spreadsheet is published on the school system’s website, ncmcs.org, for all to see and compare.
Moore County is in the minority of school districts that have chosen to have some form of in-person attendance, so naturally everyone has been nervous about how that would go with the virus. So far, the system seems to be holding its integrity, and being open and transparent with the public about cases is a strong component of building faith.
Birdie, by the Moore County Health Department, for hosting a second Facebook Live discussion and question-and-answer session.
Between department Director Robert Wittmann and health educator Miriam King, the 40-minute session accomplished something that had been sorely lacking in the department’s response: face-to-face communication.
The personal touch is important during this pandemic. Gov. Roy Cooper and health officials in several other counties have adopted that approach with regular in-person briefings, even when there’s not a whole lot to share. It’s a way for leaders to show themselves, speak for their actions, demonstrate to the public that they have a handle on matters.
This birdie could quickly become an eagle if the Health Department builds from here and increases the number of presentations and adds more opportunities for Wittmann and staff to address the public.
Birdie, by Karen Pence, Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, for her “finger point” last week at the Republican National Convention of Southern Pines’ own R. Riveter. Pence visited the company two years ago to highlight its mission to bring meaningful work to military spouses.
“While traveling throughout our nation to educate military spouses about policy solutions President Trump has promoted, involving real, tangible progress in military spouse employment, I have been inspired to meet heroes like Lisa Bradley and Cameron Cruse,” she said.
“These military spouses decided to start their own business, R. Riveter, named after the Rosie the Riveter campaign used to recruit women workers during World War II. R. Riveter makes beautiful handbags designed and manufactured exclusively by military spouses. Many of those spouses live all over the country. They prepare and send their section of the bags to the company located in North Carolina, where the final product is assembled.”
When you can be remembered two years later by someone like the Second Lady, you know you’re doing something special.
Birdie, by Vito Gironda and all his extended family, for 40 years of serving this community. Vito and his brothers opened Vito’s pizza on South East Broad Street in 1980 as their attempt at achieving the American dream. They’ve grown that business over the years to the point where they are virtually synonymous with Italian food in Southern Pines.
The restaurant business can be a fleeting one, so it’s rare when you find one still in business after 40 years. That’s a testament to the Girondas’ faith in the community and the flavorful food, not to mention Vito’s massive annual summer garden.
Birdie, by David Sinclair, The Pilot’s recently departed managing editor. Sinclair spent the past 20 years at The Pilot, but his career covering Moore County for various news organizations stretches to 38 years. Yes, he started in high school.
The Moore County Board of Commissioners, who Sinclair covered for years, recently passed a resolution honoring him. “You are better known in this community than we are,” teased Board Chairman Frank Quis.
Sinclair approached every assignment with good humor, grace and integrity, and his Pinehurst sunset pictures are local legend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.