Birdie, by the Kelley family of Southern Pines and the crew with Dave’s Tree Service in Vass for not taking the easy way out with an old tree.
The towering Red Oak on the Kelleys’ property on East Massachusetts Avenue in downtown Southern Pines has been around for about 125 years, which is a pretty good run for a tree. But when it started showing its age and running into problems, most property owners would have simply hired a service to take the tree down and start anew.
Caleb Swope, the owner of Dave’s Tree Service in Vass, has worked with the Kelley family for years, doing pruning work on the Red Oak. Given the new problems with its trunk though, Swope stepped in with a plan to use pulleys and large screws to help the tree trunk with its weight problem.
“This tree has such a great story,” Catrina Kelley said. “We want to do what we can to save it.
Birdie, by developer Tom Gisler for his efforts to breathe new life into some old downtown Southern Pines buildings.
Gisler is in the early stages of renovating the historic Princess Theatre building on NE Broad Street. The building which has sat dormant for years, was once a vibrant theater in the town’s early days. It later was divided up into shops.
Gisler, a project manager, was brought to the Sandhills from the San Francisco Bay Area in 2009 to oversee construction of projects on Fort Bragg and Camp Mackall. His family immediately fell in love with the area. In August 2012, they sold everything and relocated to Moore County. They have since dived into commercial real estate and have bought a few other properties downtown, including the former El Vaquero restaurant at the corner of West Pennsylvania and Bennett.
But his most prominent work right now is on Broad Street with bringing a once-grand building back to life.
“I want to be able to pay homage to its history,” Gisler said. “I just hope I do it justice.”
Birdie by the Aberdeen town Board of Commissioners for their recent dedication of a walkway that honors the town’s prior commissioners going back to 1892.
In towns experiencing rapid growth and change, such projects are a good way to link newcomers with the history of their community and honor the sacrifice and work of earlier leaders.
Mayor Robbie Farrell, whose father also served as a commissioner in the 1960s, said the role can be a thankless one at times. Farrell himself served as a commissioner before he was first elected mayor in 2013.
“I was in high school, and I didn’t appreciate him being a commissioner because I didn’t know what he did,” Farrell said of his father. “I told my classmates he was in charge of the sewers.”
Or, as former commissioner and mayor Betsy Mofield said: “I can’t see how you can be a commissioner in Aberdeen and not enjoy what you do. You’re in the best town in the best county in the best state in the nation. What more could you ask for?”
Birdie, by Scott Greenblatt and his staff at Veterans Guardian, who recently earned a second consecutive annual award from the Better Business Bureau for Marketplace Ethics.
Veterans Guardian, one of the area’s fastest growing companies, helps veterans navigate the labyrinth of Veterans Administration claim forms, collecting a fee for their service.
The annual BBB Torch Awards honor companies and charities which demonstrate a high level of character and ensure the organizations’ practices meet the highest standards of ethics.
In addition, Veterans Guardian has been honored by the U.S. Department of Labor for its efforts with hiring veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.