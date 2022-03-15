Sometimes, the impacts of growth in a community are easy to see: more cars on the road, lots of new homes being built, more children in schools. Other signs are less noticeable, even when they come with flashing lights and sirens.
Our local fire departments are the latest government service to experience the effects of a booming housing market and the slow but steady population growth that has been Moore County’s hallmark the past 10 years. Good for you if you haven’t needed your local fire department for help, but calls for service are way up. More troubling is that simultaneous calls are also increasing, which can stress a department’s capacity for responding.
In Southern Pines, for instance, more than 26 percent of its calls in 2021 overlapped with another emergency call. In Aberdeen, more than 15 percent of its calls overlapped. And just six months into its budget year, Pinehurst, Moore County’s largest municipality, is seeing 25 percent of its calls overlapping with another call.
When simultaneous calls come in, they need answering “in the same timely manner with the same equipment and the same professionalism as the other 1,800 calls that we have a year,” said Aberdeen Fire Chief Phil Richardson.
Combined with fewer people either wanting — or available — to serve as volunteers, that leaves departments, especially in the more populated southern end of the county, struggling to keep up with their growing communities. This is where our towns find themselves as they prepare for the upcoming budget season.
Calls Up, Staffing Down
Unlike larger communities, our local fire departments are relatively small outfits. Most only have one station. It’s only been in the last few years that Pinehurst, Southern Pines and Aberdeen have either built or acquired a second fire station. Pinehurst officials are planning for a third station to serve its growing western boundary, but that’s still likely several years away.
Southern Pines firefighters have gone from 1,707 calls in 2014 to almost 2,400 this past year. Aberdeen had about 2,300 calls last year, double from 10 years ago. Those two towns tend to be busier because of their larger commercial corridors and number of four-lane highways. But Pinehurst, which is largely residential and resort, has seen a jump in calls also, going from 1,755 in 2017 to 1,906 last year. Halfway through this fiscal year, the village is on track to break 2,000 calls.
Writing in his annual report, Southern Pines Fire Chief Mike Cameron said that “this increased workload is representative of a growing community that is also a regional destination for many and an international destination for others.”
A Need to Respond
Municipal officials are recognizing the need. Aberdeen’s Board of Commissioners recently agreed to hire three new firefighters. Southern Pines has applied for a federal grant to hire six new firefighters. The grant would cover salaries for three years, but after that the town has to take over the additional expense.
Adding more staff will allow fire departments to handle the overlapping calls, respond with more personnel and reduce the stress on staffing.
Departments typically rely on part-time and volunteer firefighters to cover vacancies left by illness, vacation or other shortages, but even those ranks are dwindling.
Recognizing the need for more staffing is just an initial response, though. Actually hiring the firefighters will take time. Municipalities are frequently competing with each other for a finite pool of applicants. Smaller towns like Aberdeen, which has the same number of paid staff as five years ago, feel the staffing pressure acutely.
“We’re overworking our personnel,” said Richardson. “Our personnel are sitting there going, ‘Hey, if I go over to Southern Pines or Pinehurst, they’ve got more personnel.’”
We all enjoy the benefits that new growth brings to our communities, but the costs of those benefits are becoming more pronounced. When the fire department calls for help, we, too, must answer and respond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.