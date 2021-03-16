Going by what the state dictated, Moore County Schools has been operating these past two months under the formula of A+B = disjointed learning.
Elementary school students, operating under the state’s “Plan A” coronavirus protocols for schools, returned to in-person instruction all five days after the winter break. Middle and high school students, though, were still governed by the state’s stricter “Plan B” protocols, effectively limiting in-person instruction to just two days a week.
But under what may become known as the Great North Carolina Compromise of 2021, the General Assembly, Gov. Roy Cooper and state education leaders all agreed to new legislation that effectively reopens public schools for all students under the less onerous “Plan A” rules.
On March 29, Moore County Schools will reopen fully — with allowances for students and families wanting to remain in a virtual setting — for the first time in more than a year. It’s hard to tell who’s happier with that news: school staff, parents or the students themselves. Regardless, it’s a major win for all of us.
Making the Best of It
In-person learning came to a screeching halt on March 14, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic was just taking root. Sports leagues were in full retreat. States were rolling out stay-home orders. Concern and fear of the unknown bloomed.
Cooper initially called for a two-week break in classes to give time for everyone to assess the situation. “It’s important for the health, safety and welfare of our state,” he said at the time. “There’s so much we don’t know. ”
We know the rest. Schools stayed closed and classes limped to a discombobulated finale through a patchwork process of online learning that served but satisfied no one. With schools in limbo, workplaces suffered as parents struggled to adjust childcare situations.
Classes resumed in August through a mix of virtual and partial in-person attendance. Moore County Schools students got scheduled into either a Monday-Tuesday or Thursday-Friday attendance and working remotely the other three days. Other students who signed up for the district’s virtual academy “attended” remotely all five days.
Although more organized, creative and engaging than the end of the last school year, this hybrid schedule still left countless parents and students confused and led to copious examples of lessened academic success. But given the circumstances, the politics and the science, we’ve made the best of a bad situation. Now we are left to make the best of these last two months of the school year.
Power to the People
The compromise struck last week gives all students the chance to finish the year in as close to a normal fashion as possible. Face masks will still be required for students and staff, though social distancing will be lessened. But since virtually all the adults will be fully vaccinated — through a super effort coordinated by the district and FirstHealth — the risk of COVID infection should be lower.
The compromise ends a pointless political battle over which side was more supportive of education. The truth is that everyone wants to see public schools operating in-person full time, but within parameters that provide reasonable safety for staff, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and others.
Lastly, the compromise also respects the position of some families who remain uncomfortable with the full return and who remain committed to the virtual learning programs in which they’ve been enrolled. Students will be able to remain in those programs.
In the end, everyone came together for an equitable solution that restores an important connection to our community wellbeing. Our children will soon return to school full time, an act once so common and accepted it was as “expected” as flipping a switch and getting electricity. That is, until coronavirus short-circuited us all.
No longer do we take for granted the power to teach and the power to learn.
