It may have escaped notice from most folks, but a profound development for Moore County’s future economy occurred last week.
The Iron Horse Industrial Park, which has long been little more than 128 acres of woods off N.C. 211 in Aberdeen, is finally set to receive its first bit of activity. The town of Aberdeen was awarded a grant of $167,670 to clear 40 acres in the park and make it “pad-ready” for a future industrial investment.
That may seem small in this age where North Carolina is luring billion-dollar plants for electric vehicle battery production and setting itself up to recruit computer chip manufacturing worth tens of billions. But none of that is destined for Moore County. Instead, our future lies in offering opportunities to smaller companies and operations that are making meaningful contributions to the 21st century economy.
The grant, awarded by the N.C. Railroad Co., a private corporation that manages a 217-mile rail corridor from Charlotte to Morehead City, gives Moore County something important it does not currently have: a site ready for a company to build upon.
“The park’s current condition, without a cleared site, any curb appeal, or an access road, makes it difficult for a prospective client to picture themselves and their facility located in the park,” said Natalie Hawkins, executive director of Partners in Progress, the nonprofit public/private economic development corporation serving Moore County.
Every journey begins with a first step, and this is ours.
The Iron Horse Industrial Park lies just above the Hoke County line. A little more than half the site is owned by the nonprofit Three Rivers Land Trust, while the remaining 52 acres is owned by the Aberdeen and Rockfish Railroad. It has virtually every amenity an industrial park needs: water, sewer, natural gas and rail access. The Aberdeen and Rockfish connects to both CSX and Norfolk Southern rail lines, and the property is within 3 miles of the four-lane U.S. 1. And while N.C. 211 is currently two lanes, state road officials will be upgrading the highway to four lanes in the next several years.
For all its amenities, though, prospective tenants simply couldn’t see past the trees.
“Companies today have very accelerated timelines for selecting a site, constructing a facility, and starting operations,” Hawkins said. “They want a site that is ready to go.
“Having 40acres of land cleared will make our industrial park more competitive and will remove the single largest barrier to marketing the site.”
A clear, buildable site will give Moore County a profoundly stronger portfolio for the next industrial client who comes calling.
Louis Gregory: A Community Servant
Moore County lost a valuable community servant last week with the passing of former County Commissioner Louis Gregory. Whether it was his time as a U.S. Marine, his extensive career in law enforcement or his public role on the Board of Commissioners, Gregory’s life was spent in service to others.
Gregory’s career in law enforcement included a stint after the Sept. 11 attacks on the FBI’s Joint Command Staff of their anti-terror task force. After Louis and his wife, Ann, retired to Moore County in 2003, he became police chief of Whispering Pines. He was first elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2016 and was overwhelmingly re-elected in 2020.
Gregory viewed his role as a public servant as just that. He could never be accused of acting self important, and he never sought to put his views first. In fact, sometimes he would sometimes put off decisions in favor of seeking more input from the public.
For all his leadership, Gregory never forgot to treat people with respect. He was courtly, kind and always willing to listen to others. Even when he didn’t agree with a position, Gregory made sure to demonstrate that he appreciated the other’s concerns. That is increasingly rare in our political world these days.
(2) comments
Aren’t there already cleared industrial park on Hwy 5, near the county landfill? What good is a business park if no one comes? Focus more on school choice and industrial apprenticeships. It may take a decade, but this will lead to entrepreneurs making things.
Moore County Commissioners should clear the balance of the site.
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.