To have a bus-riding child with Moore County Schools is to live in constant dread of the phone call either late at night or first thing in the morning that your child’s bus lacks a driver for the coming day.
Like virtually every school district across the state, Moore County lacks a sufficient number of drivers. Gone are the days when districts could rely on a stable corps of retirees and others cobbling together two or three part-time jobs willing to drive routes.
Blame it on any number of things: drivers aging out of their comfort zone to drive a hulking bus, COVID, increased discipline problems on buses, longer routes, insufficient pay to recruit a new generation of drivers. The specific problem doesn’t really matter when your day is upended and you find yourself stuck in student drop-off and pickup lines that snake deceptively around the school like the line at Space Mountain. Just when you think you’re getting close … another turn.
School districts only have so many tools at their disposal to recruit new drivers, a process that takes a long time even in the best of times. New hires have to be trained, obtain a special license, and learn routes and how to deal with students.
So what’s a school district to do?
Pay Is Just a Start
In the case of Moore County, part of its strategy lies in further financial inducements. The Board of Education recently approved bonuses that could be worth up to as much as $250 a month for qualifying drivers.
Right now, the district is short 13 drivers of its optimal need. That doesn’t seem like much, but consider that the average school bus hauls around about 50 or more kids. That’s almost an entire elementary school’s worth of kids.
Of the 120 drivers, about a quarter also hold other jobs with the district, like custodian or teacher assistant. Until a few years ago, Moore County used to require its “classified” support staff to work toward and test for a commercial driver’s license, so they could be called on to drive a bus. That ended up deterring potential employees, so the board lifted that measure.
Driver pay has also gone up. Once earning just $13.54 an hour, drivers now earn between $15 and $18.60 per hour depending on experience. And board Vice Chair David Hensley has mentioned potentially bumping pay up another 10 percent.
Some districts are already going higher. The Carrboro-Chapel Hill school district recently endorsed $20 an hour as the starting rate for new drivers, making them the highest paid in the Triangle — and probably setting off a pricey bidding war among school districts.
The answer isn’t cheap, no matter how you look at it. Moore County’s boost in pay — it also includes some other non-driving perks — will cost it about $70,000 for the rest of the year. Annual costs could be closer to $125,000.
Other Changes Needed
Longer term, it may finally be time for the district to study how it runs its routes, and new Operations Director Jenny Purvis is doing just that.
For instance, drivers now make individual stops for each child, most of whom are getting on right outside their front door or just a short walk to the end of a street.
But might it be easier for drivers — and a better inducement — if routes were shortened to “community stops,” where multiple children living nearby can wait for the bus. Of course, it becomes incumbent on parents to drop off and pick up the younger children, but is it worth it if it comes with an increased confidence in transportation?
The school board and its staff are focused on improving student attendance and academic performance. That’s as it should be, but first things first: They need to get kids to school safely.
(1) comment
You mention safety. What could possibly go wrong with community bus stops?
Also, as much as being short bus drivers is a problem, might not an even bigger problem be that our district is short 50 licensed teachers. You get the kids to school and then what? Do you suspect some of our failing schools may not be indicative of this problem? The state and the county needs to step up and pay teachers what they are worth as professionals.
John Misiaszek
