To have a bus-riding child with Moore County Schools is to live in constant dread of the phone call either late at night or first thing in the morning that your child’s bus lacks a driver for the coming day.

Like virtually every school district across the state, Moore County lacks a sufficient number of drivers. Gone are the days when districts could rely on a stable corps of retirees and others cobbling together two or three part-time jobs willing to drive routes.

You mention safety. What could possibly go wrong with community bus stops?

Also, as much as being short bus drivers is a problem, might not an even bigger problem be that our district is short 50 licensed teachers. You get the kids to school and then what? Do you suspect some of our failing schools may not be indicative of this problem? The state and the county needs to step up and pay teachers what they are worth as professionals.

John Misiaszek

