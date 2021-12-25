Eagle, by the U.S. Golf Association for its decision to create a new championship — and launch it in Pinehurst — that will showcase golfers with physical disabilities.
The inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open Championship, as well as the second, will be contested at Pinehurst No.6 course. It will serve as the association’s 15th national championship, joining such iconic events as the U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open, U.S. Amateur and U.S. Women’s Amateur. Champions of this new event will see their names recorded in the annals of golf history alongside many of the game’s storied figures.
“After years of planning and delays caused by the global pandemic, we are proud to bring that same opportunity to the adaptive golf community through this championship, and to do so at Pinehurst, our second home,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director for championships. “We believe this effort will spur participation for golfers with disabilities and hope it inspires others in the industry to make the game and its competitions more welcoming to all.”
The USGA’s newest championship illustrates outside-the-box thinking to broaden golf. That Pinehurst will play a starring role further cements the village as a premier partner.
Birdie, by the Moore County Board of Health for its pick of Matthew Garner as its interim director to replace the retiring Robert Wittmann.
Garner has been the public face of the county health department for several years and for every day of the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike his soon-to-be former boss, he is comfortable communicating with the public and ensuring messages and information get communicated clearly to other county leaders.
Wittmann has led the health department since 1985 and is the longest-serving director in the department’s 93-year history. He ably led the department through its vital roles over the years, but when COVID-19 closed in on Moore County, he struggled to develop and execute a clear communication strategy with the public, and the department was slow on community outreach.
As the virus situation changes yet again with the highly contagious Omicron variant, it will be critical for the health department to have someone who can lead and communicate effectively.
Birdie, by our high school theater departments for their strong showing last month in a statewide theater competition. This year, 71 schools from around North Carolina participated in the N.C. Theatre Conference High School Play Festival. All three Moore County high schools were among them, bringing back both regional and state-level awards.
The theater programs at Pinecrest, Union Pines and North Moore high schools remain strong and vibrant outlets for students.
“COVID has been overwhelming for so many of these kids so it’s a different way to challenge those emotions and fear and not knowing what’s going on and connecting to that,” said Alexandra Scott, Union Pines’ new theater director. They did a really wonderful job with that.”
Birdie, by the FirstHealth of the Carolinas Dental Health Clinic, for its outreach to improve the oral health of its community.
Established in 1998, FirstHealth Dental Care operates a full-time flagship dental office in Southern Pines, and two part-time school-based dental clinics in Biscoe and Mt. Gilead, to serve children from birth to 21 years who receive Medicaid, or are uninsured and qualify by income level. The three clinics, collectively, average almost 4,000 visits annually.
Earlier this month, the clinic received a $5,000 grant from America’s Tooth Fairy, a Charlotte-based nonprofit dedicated to increasing access to dental care and resources for underserved children.
Dr. Sharon Harrell has served as FirstHealth Dental Care’s director from day one. “When we opened our doors in 1998, about 70 percent of our patients had never seen a dentist or had not seen one within a year,” she said.
Harrell credits the Foundation of FirstHealth for its support. Together, they’re making a big impact in the community.
