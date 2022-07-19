For all the orchestrated outrage put on last week about new procedures for appealing books in schools, the truth is this: None of it would have been necessary if there wasn’t a little war on books being waged locally as part of a national right-wing culture war.
That campaign, led not by parents but by convenient political actors, has gone on for a year challenging books the actors themselves consider too “vulgar,” “woke” or “leftist.”
Board member Philip Holmes has bragged about going to school principals and cowing them into pulling books for the entire school without a legitimate parent complaint or review.
Principals and their supervisory administrators have been complicit in this campaign to narrow students’ minds and world views by acquiescing.
And so, new Schools Superintendent Tim Locklair worked up revised procedures for challenging books and getting them removed. The procedures were meant to add credence to real challenges, not politically motivated ones. And the procedures were meant to add cover for school officials and prevent them from being pressured into a decision.
Great idea — until it came before the school board earlier this month.
No Friends of the Library
The new procedures were designed, ultimately, to favor keeping books in school and ensuring any challenge by a legitimate school parent or guardian could be heard fairly. That was a big change in itself and didn’t sit well with board member Robert Levy, who calls anything not skewed to his agenda “indoctrination.”
“I think it’s trying to keep as many books in the library as possible,” he said of Locklair’s rewrite, “and trying to keep the library books from being scrutinized, or effectively challenged, and that is just not the way it should be. So this has to be reworked.”
Previously, anyone could challenge any book at any school. Chief among the challengers was Holmes, who has worked to have several books removed without adequate review. That got the notice of law school students at the Duke University School of Law, who sent a finger-wagging letter last month calling out the district for ignoring its own procedures.
Another challenger was Carthage resident Jim Pedersen, who has no connection to any Moore County school. Yet for the past year, Pedersen has regularly used his three-minute public comment periods at meetings to read — out of context — what he considered “vulgar” passages. The word “pedophilia” has been thrown around school board meetings like candy at a parade.
And so Locklair had new procedures developed. But in either a rookie mistake as a new superintendent or total deafness to politics, Locklair enacted the new procedures July 1 with no public comment or open briefing to the school board. That left him and his staff open to accusations by board member David Hensley of “usurping” the board.
Is There Any Fight?
“If the school board wants to delegate responsibility, Dr. Locklair, we’ll let you know when or if we’re ready to do that,” Hensley said, “or if the superintendent wants that authority, the superintendent can ask for authority.”
Locklair quickly backed down, inexplicably saying before he got hammered that he had already suspended his own procedures until the board could discuss it next month.
“It’s my job as superintendent to develop administrative procedures and regulations to implement board policy,” he tried to explain. “That’s what I viewed this as doing.”
The sputtering was too little, too late. But at least it was sputtering. There was none from any other board members to defend their new superintendent from the dilettante’s diatribe. Not even Vice Chair Libby Carter, herself a former high school English teacher, bothered to push back and defend the new superintendent or the revised procedures.
If there’s ever to be a stand made, let it be for the freedom of expression and the right to learn.
