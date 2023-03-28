Long before it declared a month ago it was an “oversight” board, the Moore County Board of Education was an “operations” board.
Under former Schools Superintendent Bob Grimesey — and continuing with successor Tim Locklair — the school board has expanded its reach and responsibilities far beyond what the legislature ever intended for such elected bodies.
As recently as earlier this month, board members stumbled through a staff-led briefing session on a new digital classroom management platform. If they were any deeper in the weeds, they would have needed orange caps.
And so it seemed incongruous at best — and suspicious, at worst — when later in that same meeting school board Vice Chair David Hensley suggested the board reduce its meeting schedule.
“We have too many meetings,” he said. “We are an oversight board.”
Hensley suggested the “battle rhythm” was too fast for board members and the district’s professional staff. Instead of the current two meetings a month — plus additional committee meetings that Hensley and board Chair Robert Levy created earlier this year — Hensley is seeking meetings every other month.
Less Public Interaction
Hensley uses as his rationale a state law that mandates school boards meet a minimum of four times a year. By his thinking, the board’s committees could handle more detailed matters. But board committees, which usually contain two or three board members and staff, can’t vote on anything.
Further, although the committee meetings are public, they’re usually held during working hours when few people can attend, and they’re not live streamed or recorded for later viewing, unlike the twice monthly meetings.
“Our constituency expects to interact with the school board on a basis that’s much more often,” Levy said. “When we do this committee stuff, we’re only interacting with ourselves. We’re not interacting with the general public.”
Exactly. Hensley is proposing that more work pertinent to the public get pushed down and out of view of that public.
And while Hensley worries about taking up staff time with the twice monthly meetings, there’s no evidence or reason to believe staff will spend less time preparing for committee meetings and dealing with the daily barrage of emails and requests from board members on issues.
Indeed, Locklair says he and the central office staff work “almost on a daily basis” preparing data for the board or working on members’ requests for information.
This doesn’t sound like a sincere desire to work more efficiently. It sounds like an attempt to avoid public oversight.
Are They Slacking?
The school board regularly asks the public for input, whether drafting a new strategic plan, an annual calendar or concerns about curriculum. No one on this board, despite discussing the subject on March 6 and 13, bothered to suggest letting the public weigh in.
But perhaps they already know what the public would say. Board members Philip Holmes, Pauline Bruno and Levy expressed doubt about changing how they meet.
“We ran on oversight,” said Holmes. “We have F-rated schools and there’s things that need our attention monthly. I wouldn’t support it for that reason.”
And Bruno, rightly, worries about the optics of having fewer meetings that allow for public comment and input.
“My biggest problem is the perception from the community, like, are we slacking? I have a big problem with that,” she said.
Levy stressed that the public should see the full board in action.
“We generally have it so our plate is full at these monthly meetings,” he said. “And we also have a whole bunch of constituents who on a monthly basis bring us a whole bunch of problems.
“We’re here for a purpose. We’re much better off showing our constituency we’re here every month.”
If the “battle rhythm” is too fast for Mr. Hensley or any other board members, perhaps they should go back to the rear and get some rest. Public service, at its core, is serving the public need, not your own.
