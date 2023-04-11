Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it, the early 20th century philosopher George Santayana said. His aphorism derives its profundity from our seemingly inexhaustible energy spent making it true time and again.
Locally, this observation comes to mind as we consider the Moore County Board of Education’s recent working, reworking — and yet more reworking — of capital spending to make badly needed improvements at a few schools.
A year ago, the board approved a plan in which it would modernize gymnasiums at Cameron, Highfalls and Westmoore elementary schools. Architects designed the projects so as to make the facilities like new for a cost around $8.5 million.
But last November’s board turned over three seats — and majority control — to a new line of thinking championed by Board Vice Chair David Hensley. By his figuring, the district could instead do less-than-complete repairs to the three gyms for about $1.5 million and then spend the rest on building needed classrooms at Crain’s Creek Middle School.
That appears to be the new direction — which is what got us thinking about George Santayana.
The Wrong Execution …
It was similar thinking almost 13 years ago that has Moore County in its present situation with Crain’s Creek Middle. The school, opened in 2010, was part of a $54 million bond referendum. The school’s core infrastructure — gym, cafeteria, administrative spaces — were built for more than 700 students. But since the school wouldn’t see that sort of enrollment for years, county officials looked at each other back then and said, “Hey, let’s build fewer classrooms, save money and spend it on other projects.”
Actually, what then-Superintendent Aaron Spence said at the time was, “We used sound construction management practices and a strategic allocation of resources.”
But as a result of attendance-zone shifts and natural growth, Crain’s Creek filled up sooner than the district thought, forcing administrators to add mobile buildings to the campus. That situation is one many parents are now angry about and pointing fingers at the school board.
No one likes mobile classroom buildings, and Hensley sees a way to score political points and lower the heat on the board.
“My goal is to use the savings from these gyms, which appears to be … let’s call it $6 million, and get rid of trailers at one or more schools,” he said. “For the amount that was previously budgeted for three gyms, we could do all three gyms and we could … get rid of the trailers and build Crain’s Creek out to its core capacity.”
… That They Can’t Resist
Everyone wants to make the most of limited construction dollars, save money and solve the most problems we possibly can. But at the risk of repeating the same mistakes, albeit at a different school? Replacing some fascia here, some windows there, some new air conditioning and patches to make things pretty — that’s not a serious construction strategy.
Moore County has already been short-sighted at least twice with school construction. The first time was not building Crain’s Creek fully, and paying more now for work that would have been cheaper then. The second time was not being aggressive enough with historically low interest rates a few years ago and trying to borrow more money to accomplish more work. Yes, it would have meant more debt — but at interest rates the likes of which we may never see again. Now, it’ll either be to borrow at higher rates or pay-as-you-go, which will take longer and cost more in the end because of how construction costs rise over time.
And before Mr. Hensley tears his rotator cuff patting himself on the back, he might want to hold off the self-laudatory behavior until he gets in solid construction estimates.
We’ve been here before and done a good job of congratulating ourselves on our resourcefulness — only to realize later how wrong we really were. Yet here we go again …
(0) comments
