“Jan. 20, 2017, will be remembered,” President Donald J. Trump said in his inaugural speech, “as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again.”
Jan. 6, 2021, will be remembered as the day thousands of those people, incited by the president and his seditious supporters, attempted to overthrow a branch of the U.S. government and derail a process mandated by the Constitution they pretend to love.
In his inaugural, Trump hailed a return of power to the people, as though he was the modern manifestation of Robespierre, Jefferson and Lincoln.
“The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer. Everyone is listening to you now.”
Forgotten? No, not after Wednesday as we watched American citizens lay waste as no terrorist has ever done. Not since the British ransacked the nation’s capital 207 years ago had such a siege occurred.
Standing on the Senate floor in angry defiance six hours later, Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave us all the right perspective. “This failed attempt to obstruct the Congress — this failed insurrection — only underscores how crucial the task before us is for our republic,” he said. “Our nation was founded precisely so that the free choice of the American people is what shapes our self-government and determines the destiny of our nation.
“Not fear. Not force. But the peaceful expression of the popular will.”
‘Coming for You’
Peaceful expression was not on Trump’s mind or anyone else’s who thought — or continues to believe — this election was “stolen.” The president, unable to accept reality, fomented the rebellion, from encouraging attendance at the rally — “Be there, will be wild!” he tweeted — to exhorting the crowd Wednesday for action.
He said he’d never concede. He called the November vote “this egregious assault on our democracy,” and then said his supporters should “walk down to the Capitol.”
“... Because you will never take back our country with weakness.”
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani whipped up the crowd by calling for “trial by combat.” And the president’s son Donald Jr. warned Republicans unsupportive of the president that “We’re coming for you!”
These are not peaceful expressions, and they were not meant to spur such behavior. This is what football coaches do to their teams before turning them out of the locker room. It is what generals say to soldiers before battle.
And so the battle was joined. And a mighty nation, for six hours, was laid low.
Reckless Behavior
Even when all was said and done — even after his own allies called Biden the next duly elected president — Trump wouldn’t let go. “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” he said.
We are a nation of laws, not of a man. Those who acted in Trump’s name Wednesday — every single person who breached a barrier, scaled a wall, threatened democracy — are no patriots. They are antithetical to the values of this country.
And they should be found and prosecuted. Should we let sedition go unpunished, then we open the door to similar behavior in the future.
“What happened here today was an insurrection incited by the president of the United States,” said Republican U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney.
“Today’s violent assault on our Capitol, and effort to subjugate American democracy by mob rule, was fomented by Mr. Trump,” said retired Marine Gen. Jim Mattis, Trump’s former secretary of Defense.
”I am appalled,” former President George W. Bush said, “by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement.”
America will be made great again when it is no longer on Donald Trump’s watch. We have had enough of this American carnage.
(4) comments
Clearly you did not read the transcript of his speech nor did you interview any of the many Moore County citizens who were in attendance. (Hint-That is what one used to call investigative journalism.) I defy anyone to find one word in his speech that could have been construed to incite violence. In fact, he clearly stated his intent to peacefully walk to the Capitol, everyone’s right. Read the transcript, which details the massive election fraud, the primary reason hundreds of thousands of peace-loving Americans travelled to their capital to protest. Read the reports from many of clear evidence of Antifa infiltration and action. Speak with your neighbors who were there instead of repeating the usual talking points. Contrast the Trump-bashing to Commie La Harris who said last June that Antifa/BLM - led riots in Democrat-led cities was actually a “movement” that will continue. Or Sleepy Joe’s comment on the debate that Antifa doesn’t exist. 75-80 million Americans were just disenfranchised from what was an historic landslide victory for Donald Trump. No level of slander and name-calling will change those facts nor keep Trump’s supporters from selling justice. Good luck with your illegitimate, confused president and his highly unpopular running mate.
Kent Misinformation again states his unfounded opinions.
John Misiaszek
John, unlike the editor of this paper I go out of my way to get the facts. We are bombarded with fake news, so your side of things is easy to hear. Words are interpreted to fit an agenda, by the same people who once redefined the word “is” to help Bill Clinton. One needs to dig beyond the usual talking points to get to the facts, for instance from messages friends of mine who were in D.C sent me. As far as the election fraud goes, one would have to be living on another planet not to know the facts. I always provide the titles of good sources of real information. One excellent summary of the election fraud is in fact President Trump’s speech from this week. You can find the transcript online but make sure you compare several sources. Your side likes to leave key aspects out. Another source regarding the election is the article “In 2020, Vote Fraud Claims Were Not 'Baseless'
by Michael Dorstewitz. Easily found online. Best though is to speak to anyone who attended a Trump rally or help during the recent election. Facts are stubborn things. “Truth will ultimately prevail where there is pains taken to bring it to light.” George Washington.
I think there is a possibility the Dems stole the election but since 60 lawsuits with many Trump judges presiding and almost all the cases thrown out I can only guess these judges did not believe there was sufficient evidence of cheating on a scale that could overturn the election. Attorney General Barr said that too. The court of public opinion is obviously on Trumps side by his supporters but I don't think the court of public opinion counts in Constitutional matters, Maybe Republican judges prefer Mr Biden over Trump? I don't know might have to ask them.
Poor Trumpies will have to endure the next four years just like we did with that Moron Trump in charge. It is too bad a former Air Force person got shot and killed trying to break into the Capitol but she was also a victim of Trump and Qanon brainwashing, the real pity is that more Trump morons did not lose their lives.
Can somebody explain to me how 73 M people have yet to admit to the con job pulled on them by Trump. I have read that it is much easier to con somebody than it is to convince them they have been conned. I don't know I don't read Facebook or Twitter.
I know one thing no American will have to be embarrassed by Joe Biden sitting on Putins Lap.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.