It’s been about a little over a month now since the Pinehurst Village Council got its feathers all ruffled, with three members decrying the actions of two others as violations of the board’s internal code of ethics.
At the time, you’d have thought there was a chalk outline on the ground. Mayor John Strickland said the matters, separate incidents involving council members Lydia Boesch and Kevin Drum, struck at “the integrity of the Village Council itself.”
Between the Oct. 12 and Oct. 26 council meetings, council members spent considerable time squabbling over particulars that, frankly, are pretty clear cut and pretty undisputed.
Since that Oct. 26 meeting? Nothing. The council’s meeting last Tuesday night had no discussion, leading us to believe the matter will die away after Boesch lawyered up and Drum lost his re-election bid. Or — worse — will it get dragged out in that especially excruciating way only Pinehurst can belabor the tiniest thing?
Two Different Approaches
Boesch is accused of meeting clandestinely with Village Police Chief Glen Webb beside the lake in the gated Pinewild Country Club community in which she lives. Boesch essentially pumped Webb for information about whether the village had a problem with the managerial style of Village Manager Jeff Sanborn.
Boesch, an attorney, asked a series of questions that left Webb uneasy and reporting the encounter to human resources.
Drum is accused of, essentially, throwing his weight around after he sent a few angry and badgering emails to a couple of Pinehurst business owners regarding the activities of Pinehurst Business Partners.
The village’s code of ethics forbids individual council members from acting in an official capacity without authorization of the full council, and from investigating Pinehurst employees outside of established policies. Those rules also specify that council members should behave as though they’re “on duty” in any situation, regardless of whether or not they’re formally representing the village.
Drum, to his credit, apologized for his actions. “I did not think me being a bulldog businessman broke the village code of ethics, but after reading it, I agree,” he said.
Boesch hired Raleigh attorney Philip Isely.
Wrong is Wrong
One of Isely’s first acts was to slap the village with a public records request and suggest that the three other council members had their own ethics problems.
“I believe the facts will play out that there has been an open meetings violation, as well as a concerted effort to disparage my client and Kevin Drum with respect to what they may or may not have done pursuant to your ethics policy,” Isely said.
It didn’t get any better from there, and that’s basically where the matter exists today. The Village Council is locked in a standoff.
To be sure, Boesch and Drum acted wrongly. Frankly, what we found more egregious was that both members opposed airing these issues in public; they thought they were owed a private closed door session. Nonsense. State law specifically precludes matters like this from being discussed privately. They are elected officials and the people should know how their representatives are acting.
Boesch and Drum were justly accused but unjustly treated. This could have been brought up last month, discussed and dispatched as the relatively minor matters they were. Instead, the council dragged it out right up to the election — an action that reeks of political shenanigans aimed at Drum.
Interesting how Drum’s loss, and Boesch’s pushback, has suddenly stalled this whole thing. Meanwhile, the integrity of the Village Council is still undecided. Or is it the chalk outline on the ground?
