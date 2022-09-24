The United States once was the world’s guiding light when it came to free and fair elections. Over the past two years, a concerted effort by a few has sought to cast doubt on elections — without credible facts and all for the purpose of feeding one outsized and wronged ego. That effort has made our election process look more like an episode of “Guiding Light”: a soap opera of overwrought, implausible plots, weak actors and dubious choices made.
The 2020 election was not stolen. No one has yet produced legitimate evidence that there was rampant fraud, or that machines malfunctioned, or that ballots were miscounted or that results were sullied. In fact, a group of conservative Republicans posted a thorough analysis of every claim of fraud at lostnotstolen.org.
Nevertheless, public faith in the 2022 election process is suffering a crisis in confidence. Across North Carolina, county Boards of Elections have been inundated with public records requests and demands for reams of arcane election-related data in recent months as some try clumsily to gum up the gears as they turn toward fall voting.
Into this breach has stepped The Carter Center, a nonprofit organization founded by former President Jimmy Carter used to shoring up elections in foreign countries.
A Model to Follow
The Carter Center is backing an operation called the North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections. It has launched the Trusted Elections Tour, a series of 90-minute town halls being held in every North Carolina congressional district.
The tour comes to Owens Auditorium at Sandhills Community College on Tuesday evening, providing local residents a chance to hear a panel of elections experts talk about the voting process and answer questions. The meetings are ultimately meant to build trust in America’s voting system.
The two key leaders of this effort are familiar to the election process: former Democratic Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts and former Republican N.C. Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr. They are backed up by a network of civic, business and religious leaders from both sides of the political aisle.
“The network should serve as an example that there is far more about which Americans agree than about which we disagree,” Orr said. “Our Trusted Elections Tour also will remind folks of the excellent election workers across the state, from both political parties, who are committed to seeing that all elections are fair, safe and secure.”
An Uphill Battle
This effort by The Carter Center crosses the political spectrum and has deployed numerous experts in elections, ranging from those who understand everything from the minutiae of law to the arcane mechanisms of how the machines and computer networks function.
There is no reason to doubt the integrity of the 2022 elections, and yet some candidates refuse or drag their feet in accepting this, chief among them one of this state’s leading candidates for the U.S. Senate.
According to published reports earlier this past week in The New York Times, The Washington Post and The News & Observer of Raleigh, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, the Republican nominee for Senate and a close ally of Trump, had declined to say whether he will uphold the state’s result in November. After getting considerable negative attention, Budd came out Tuesday and said, “This is pretty much a false narrative from the left.” Of accepting the 2022 results, he said, “I mean, why wouldn’t I?” Not exactly a ringing endorsement.
Roberts said the the bipartisan election tour “is a testament to the ability of North Carolinians to reach across the political divide and work for the betterment of our state.”
Sadly, no reassurance may be enough for the tin foil-hat crowd, those who think professional wrestling is real and the moon landing was fake.
No guiding light can illuminate their way, a path of their own blinding. For the rest of us, efforts like the Trusted Elections Tour is an appreciated reassurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.