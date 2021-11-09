Birdie, by Clerk of Courts Susan Hicks and Register of Deeds Judith Martin, for their years of dedicated service to ensuring the smooth functioning of two pivotal aspects of our judicial system.
Both Hicks and Martin recently announced plans to retire after long careers in public service. Hicks first joined the clerk’s office in 2006 and was appointed clerk in 2009. She successfully ran for the office in 2010, 2014 and 2018. As clerk, she has overseen a modernization of an office that handles the administrative flow of our courts and other key duties.
Martin, first appointed as register of deeds in 2001, won elected office in 2002 and has succeeded in every election since. Her office is charged with handling important legal documents such as real estate transactions and vital records.
Both officials have served the people well and leave their offices far more modernized and efficient than before.
Bogey, by the Moore County Board of Commissioners and their staff, for the process by which the board recently approved new district boundaries for themselves.
The board last month hastily approved new districts for the five seats. The districts themselves seem to be OK. It was the lead-up that led to the rushed decision for something that happens regularly every 10 years to reflect updated census patterns.
County leaders said they thought they had until Nov. 17 to do this job, but then County Attorney Misty Leland discovered basically at the 11th hour that they really didn’t have that long.
Who lost track of the regulations and legislation and deadlines? Either way, it led the commissioners and staff to do a rush job for a task that calls for transparency and public input. While not subject to a public hearing, the redistricting process certainly would have benefited from public input on who would represent them.
“I think (the redrawn maps) are a good division, but it is not perfect. Given the short time frame, we did not have time to make major changes to procedure,” Commissioners Chair Frank Quis said at the time.
Good enough is an insufficient standard for something this important.
Birdie, by the 8,742 voters who cast ballots in their respective municipal races last week, filling seats on town and village councils from Robbins to Pinebluff.
The 21.4 percent turnout is pretty typical for an off-year election. Again, “good enough” is not a very high threshold when we’re talking about elected offices that will have the most impact on their citizenries.
Our municipal officials have authority over property taxes, the administration of critical services and responsibility for future growth. Credit goes to those who understood that and turned out during the early voting period and last Tuesday to vote.
And while we’re on elections, a special thanks to all the candidates who quickly got out there and reclaimed all their roadside signs, restoring the local vistas.
Birdie, by the residents of Foxfire, who answered the call to serve during last week’s elections.
Moore County’s smaller municipalities — Foxfire only has about 1,400 residents — often have trouble recruiting people to run for their local councils, especially when things are going well. Fearing that possibility and seeing three seats coming open, the Village Council sent out a letter to residents asking for them to consider running for office.
Whether Foxfire residents are civic minded or easily persuadable, the plea worked. Twelve candidates stepped up this year to run for three seats. Another two ran to fill an unexpired term.
The folks in Foxfire are an inspiration for others to get involved as we look ahead to next month’s filing period for county and state elections in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.