Elections tell us many things beyond simply who won and lost. They provide a picture of the community that, like those awkward group shots at Thanksgiving gatherings, don’t always show the flattering side of everyone.
So it was with last week’s results. Here are four observations:
- While Moore County has been a conservative county for the past 30 years or so, a deeper strain — conservative populism — has rooted into the electoral soil. Winning candidates are those who have little discomfort sharing views on national social issues that have little to do with local governance. These officials are almost more comfortable and better versed campaigning on abortion bans, heightened immigration enforcement and “wokeness” than they are the matters they actually have control over, like future growth, infrastructure sufficiency and tax rates.
Expect in the coming year to see the General Assembly, Moore County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education take more stands via resolution — or ordinance — on hyper-partisan cultural issues.
- The local Democratic Party is either in disarray or denial that it knows anything anymore about recruiting candidates or campaigning or voter turnout. It is almost as though local party “organizers” have thrown up their hands at even trying to contest an election in Moore County anymore.
With four seats available on the five-member Board of Commissioners, only one race had a Democratic challenger: Ariadne DeGarr. DeGarr, who also ran four years ago, felt like she needed to step up and not let Republican Nick Picerno go unchallenged for the District 2 seat. A long shot, DeGarr still got 32 percent of the vote. What could she have done with real organization and backing?
As for the other three commissioner seats, District 1 had two “unaffiliated” candidates challenge Republican Jim Von Canon. The District 3 and 5 seats had no Democratic challengers.
Likewise, no Democrat stepped forward or was recruited to challenge Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields, who coasted through a token primary. And two open positions — clerk of court and register of deeds — were equally ghosted by Democrats.
It’s an uphill battle for any Democrat in Moore County, but a healthy two-party system is a key to local democracy. But you have to try.
- In the Board of Education races, change mattered. Qualifications didn’t. The 2020 election of conservatives David Hensley, Philip Holmes and Robert Levy to the board signaled the notional end of nonpartisanship to what had previously been a rather staid outpost of elective service.
Fueled by fallout over the 2020 election, the coronavirus pandemic and national cultural debates, the outpost has been under siege for two years.
The three, operating as a minority bloc, made no attempt to hide their disgust for what they called the “legacy school board” and what they decried as an emphasis on “wokeness” rather than education and discipline.
And so came three like-minded candidates. None of last week’s winners — Ken Benway, Pauline Bruno and Shannon Davis — have any connection to the district. Of the three, only Bruno has prior educational experience. Davis never attended public school and home-schooled her three children.
However, Davis bested incumbent school board chair Pam Thompson, and Benway and Bruno defeated Robin Calcutt and Rollie Sampson, both of whom worked for Moore County Schools and are deeply experienced in public education.
But change was more important, and the more “outside” a candidate, the better. That’s populism. It wins elections. Now we’ll see if it governs.
- Campaign sign messaging has grown to ludicrous, meaningless levels. Moore County seemed to be ground zero this year for generic “endorsement” signs of all manner. So our roadways were full of placards letting us know that “parents,” “teachers,” “kids,” “families,” “veterans,” “golfers” — even “Christians” — were endorsing candidates.
If you found these anything more than laughable, you might want to get a bit more in touch with your cynical self. They’re just meant to prey upon confusion and your affinity. Sadly, we’ll probably keep seeing them.
