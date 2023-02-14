Ahead of last fall’s elections, we had plenty of concerns about the representation of Moore County in the state House. Redistricting had diluted the county’s representation, taking us from two to three districts, none of which had a majority of Moore County voters. And for the first time in more than a decade, we would have entirely new representation in the House.
A portion of eastern and northern Moore got apportioned to the majority Lee County House District 51 of Rep. John Sauls. The redrawn District 52, represented since 2008 by Rep. Jamie Boles of Whispering Pines, now included fellow incumbent Rep. Ben Moss of Rockingham. Moss beat Boles in the Republican primary.
Meanwhile, longtime District 78 Rep. Allen McNeill retired, leaving an open seat filled in November by newcomer Neal Jackson.
Now that the 2023 legislative session has about a month under its belt, it’s worth taking stock of what has been done for Moore County thus far.
Granted, trying to evaluate legislation and its chances of passage this early on is like tasting a soup after just adding together all the ingredients. There’s a long way to go and a lot that can happen before the final outcome. Still, based on an early read, Moore County’s delegation appears to be headed in the right direction.
Attacks Follow-up
Moss, who has already announced plans to run for Labor Commissioner next year instead of seeking re-election, has so far been the primary sponsor on a few bills related to Moore County interests.
Perhaps his most noted legislation — and one of this session’s early attention-getters — is the Energy Security Act of 2023. Born out of the Dec. 3 attacks on electrical transmission substations in Carthage and West End, Moss’ bill would require public utility companies to protect substations with security systems and operate them around the clock.
While that seems like a no-brainer, a number of substations are left unguarded, and Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields has said there were no video cameras at either attacked substation two months ago.
“My goal was to present a bill that would get everybody to the table to discuss exactly what needs to be done moving forward because what happened in Moore County was terrible, and we need to try to find a way to prevent that from happening again,” Moss said in a prior interview with The Pilot.
Moss also intends to amend his bill to include more severe criminal penalties for damaging substations, including a felony charge that would carry up to 10 years in prison, and a $500,000 fine.
Moss also has introduced bills that would evaluate continued use of a ranking system that uses a county’s wealth to determine the level of several types of state assistance and a bill that would get the state’s Department of Commerce more involved in fostering affordable housing as a workforce development issue.
Helping Schools
Jackson has been a little less active than Moss to date; he has signed on to 10 bills and been the primary sponsor of four. Of those four, two are related to adjusting the educational calendar to give school districts greater flexibility in scheduling the first and last day of class.
This issue has been a thorn in the side of educators since it was changed in 2004 mandating schools not start before late August and end in June. The legislation was seen as supporting the travel and tourism industry but has increasingly frustrated schools who say it’s a hindrance to scheduling, exams and syncing with local community colleges. Moore County has been especially outspoken on the matter.
As we say, these bills all have a long way to go and may not ultimately make it. But at least for now, the efforts demonstrate that our House members are paying attention to Moore County’s interests.
