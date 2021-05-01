Birdie, by the Partners in Progress organization, on the recent hire of its new executive director, Natalie Hawkins.
Hawkins is ending her post this week as Pinehurst’s assistant village manager and walking a few blocks south to her new office, where she is replacing longtime director Pat Corso.
Hawkins is an outstanding choice for a number of reasons, not the least of which is her longtime experience in Moore County and dealing with a multitude of issues and constituencies. Pinehurst can be a tough place to serve, seeing as there is no lack of retirees willing to tell you how to do your job.
But over the last several years she’s also had to deal with a growing number of young military families, new businesses and development pressures in Moore County’s largest municipality. In Hawkins, Partners in Progress has chosen a seasoned leader who excels at organizational management, planning and long horizons. She should be a capable leader to help guide the next generation of economic development here.
Eagle, by Crystal Hofstetter, a Seven Lakes resident who sped into action and saved the life of a drowning child while she was on a family vacation in Florida recently.
Hofstetter, a registered nurse and the executive director of Pinehurst retirement community Quail Haven Village, was with her family at their Orlando-area hotel when a commotion began by the hotel pool. Hofstetter, well-versed in CPR, took over from another bystander on the young child and revived her. The child was taken to a hospital and released after a few days.
Hofstetter, whose own son almost drowned as a toddler, said the emergency was a good lesson for all: “Keep an eye on your children. They’re important. If they don’t know how to swim, you need to put something, like a life vest, on them.”
Birdie, to Stan and Jean Bradshaw, who have expanded their investment in Sandhills Community College by signing on their family foundation to be a major benefactor of SCC’s new nursing school.
The Bradshaws, who grabbed shovels for the ceremonial groundbreaking of Foundation Hall last week, have been generous supporters of the college for years. Their name graces the remodeled Performing Arts Center. They’ve also given substantial gifts of time and money over the years to The O’Neal School and countless local nonprofit organizations.
“It’s always been a focus of our foundation to try to empower others,” said Stan Bradshaw during last week’s groundbreaking. “It’s great to help someone in need, but we think it’s even better to empower them to take care of their own needs.
“So we think that the work that’s going to be done in Foundation Hall will be empowering both to the students that study there as well as to the greater community.”
Birdie, by New Century Middle School special education teacher Leah Bartram and Aberdeen Elementary School Principal Dante Poole, who were recently honored as Moore County Schools’ teacher and principal of the year, respectively.
Bartram has been teaching 12 years, often working with some of the most challenging students to overcome learning barriers.
“It is my students and colleagues that influence me daily to keep growing as an educator,” she said. “I learn so much from my students: compassion, understanding, patience and joy.”
Poole has worked his way up since beginning as a school counselor with the district 13 years ago. He is a gregarious, compassionate and committed leader who advocates constantly for students and the challenges they face in their young lives.
Bartram and Poole will go on to represent Moore County in regional and possibly statewide competitions. They are outstanding examples of the caliber of professional staff who work in our public schools every day.
