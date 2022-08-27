It’s not news to say the economy has been running red-hot for the past 12-18 months. Juiced by increased federal spending and shifting dynamics in the work-life balance, personal spending and travel have all been way up at the local, state and national levels.

Also as we all know, this isn’t entirely positive; inflation has not proven to be “transient” and instead squats on us, eroding some of that economic power.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Kent Misegades

Don’t count your chickens before they hatch. The collapse is coming. 17% real inflation. Real estate values in decline. Government school and college enrollments in decline. Job losses are mounting. Government spending is out of control. Recreation is one the first expenditures to be cut. Study the same patterns in the 1979s when government also tried to spend its way out of a recession. It only accelerated its depth and breadth. Now is the time for governments to drastically cut spending and trim real head counts.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days