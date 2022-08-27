It’s not news to say the economy has been running red-hot for the past 12-18 months. Juiced by increased federal spending and shifting dynamics in the work-life balance, personal spending and travel have all been way up at the local, state and national levels.
Also as we all know, this isn’t entirely positive; inflation has not proven to be “transient” and instead squats on us, eroding some of that economic power.
But that is the dark lining of what, generally, has been a silver cloud for Moore County’s economy. The state’s recent report on visitor spending for 2021 showed that Moore saw an unprecedented $673 million in economic impact from visitor spending, up from $396 million just a year before.
Moore County, in 10th place out of 100 counties, is now one of North Carolina’s top visitor destinations.
And indications are that tourism and visitor spending are remaining at record levels this year. County officials have reported that tax collections from the local occupancy tax — 3 percent charged per room night — are setting high-water marks and exceeded $3 million for the first time ever.
What all this means is that local businesses — merchants, restaurants, service providers — continue to thrive even at a time when local spending may be getting curtailed.
Dollars Make Sense
We all benefit from visitors. Tourism, along with agriculture and retirement living, has powered Moore County’s economy for a long time.
That primarily manifests itself through golf, and few pursuits or businesses grew as strongly as golf courses during the coronavirus pandemic. Because the game is played outdoors and social distancing is normal on a course anyway, people flocked to courses in 2020 and 2021. Like it or not, we’re all in the golf business.
You may grumble about traffic, or the challenge of finding an available tee time or securing a dinner reservation, but those tourists saved each one of us local residents $516 in taxes by offsetting costs. By comparison, the state average tax offset was just $223.80.
Those visitors also create jobs. While the COVID shutdown in early 2020 forced furloughs and layoffs across much of the visitor service industry, most of those jobs came roaring back quickly. Last year, more than 5,000 people worked in a tourism-related job in Moore County.
And visitors continued to bolster our state government and services. Tourism in Moore County totaled $28.1 million last year, an increase of 51 percent from the previous year.
Visitor spending may seem like an abstraction or of little connection to your everyday life, but don’t take it for granted. Most of us, after all, are from somewhere else. At some point before moving here, we were once visitors, too.
Hard-Won Gains
Those who recall “the old days” remember a place with much less vibrancy or vigor.
Andy Ellen, president and general counsel for the North Carolina Retail Merchants Association, grew up in Moore County. He has seen firsthand the advantages of Moore County’s growth in retail shopping.
“It has been amazing to watch the transformation of the county’s shopping options, especially for parents and students doing their back-to-school shopping,” he said. “Moore County has evolved from the limited options of Peebles and Super Kmart — or driving to Fayetteville or Raleigh — to providing access locally to a large variety of independent and chain retailers.”
Our gains have been hard-won. Many people have worked hard to build a local economy that continues to thrive even as some headwinds stiffen. It can be very easy, with just a policy change here or new regulation there, to make ourselves a less welcoming and accommodating community.
A disturbing populist pushback against visitors, much like what’s going on in Pinehurst with the question of banning most short-term rentals, is a risky gambit.
Ultimately, we are stronger for the visitors who support us — until we no longer support them.
Don’t count your chickens before they hatch. The collapse is coming. 17% real inflation. Real estate values in decline. Government school and college enrollments in decline. Job losses are mounting. Government spending is out of control. Recreation is one the first expenditures to be cut. Study the same patterns in the 1979s when government also tried to spend its way out of a recession. It only accelerated its depth and breadth. Now is the time for governments to drastically cut spending and trim real head counts.
