A casino in Pinehurst? Anyone wanna give us odds on that? Yeah, we didn’t think so. Financially, North Carolina is doing quite well these days, with a projected surplus of $4 billion by June 30. But that hasn’t stopped some folks from looking at ways to generate new revenue, from legalizing marijuana to increasing the availability of gambling.
Bills are floating around the General Assembly for the former, and hush-hush studies about the latter are suddenly seeing the light of day.
No one’s betting on marijuana getting legalized here anytime soon — it has been decriminalized a bit — but it might have a better chance than more casinos.
Let’s not forget these fundamentals about North Carolina: It is still a state that tightly regulates alcohol sales, has a history of aggressively legislating games of chance, and possesses a strong base of conservative Christians who fought a lottery 16 years ago like it was the next holy war.
So opening a string of casinos across the state, with one in Pinehurst? Someone might be more loaded than a foul pair of dice.
‘A Major Attraction’
The General Assembly in 2019 asked the North Carolina Education Lottery Commission to commission a study of the costs and revenues that might be associated with sports betting. The legislature also wanted to look at new forms of gambling. The resulting study, dated March 16, 2020, was handed over to the legislature last April — and hushed up until reporters with WRAL in Raleigh unearthed it last month.
Lo and behold! The study found the state could make out like crooked one-armed bandits, pulling in more than $2.2 billion after a few years. About a quarter of that, $500 million, might end up in the state’s hands in the form of casino taxes.
Right now, there are two casinos in Western North Carolina on land owned by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. A third casino operated by the Catawba Indian Nation is in the works outside of Charlotte.
But this study suggested the state could accommodate nine additional commercial casinos, including three casinos in Charlotte, two in the Raleigh-Durham area, and one each in Asheville, Pinehurst, Wilmington and Winston-Salem.
“My opinion, I have nothing to back it up other than Pinehurst is a major attraction in North Carolina because of the golf industry and U.S. Opens are going to be coming as part of a regular rotation ... I think all of that is probably how we got included,” said Nick Picerno, a former county commissioner who sits on the lottery commission.
Don’t Bet On It
OK, we’re not exactly Puritans around here. We scratch off our share of lottery tickets, a “friendly” card game can usually be found — on the down low — if you try hard enough, and there are plenty of wagers going back and forth out on the golf courses.
But a full-blooded, ringy, dingy, blinky casino? In Pinehurst? The village frowns right now at basic neon signs. And the village’s current development ordinances prohibit the following uses: billiard/pool halls, internet sweepstakes shops and race tracks. It also prohibits pawn shops, which you might need after a bad day at the craps table.
According to the study, a casino in Pinehurst with 700 slot machines and 25 table games could generate about $77 million annually once it’s fully up and running, resulting in $15.3 million in state tax revenue.
We’re all for economic development, and perhaps there is a future for sports betting. Indeed, in March, sports betting in North Carolina became legal on tribal lands. Twenty-five states and Washington, D.C., now offer some form of it.
But we don’t see — and wouldn’t support — casinos in Pinehurst anytime soon. What happens in Vegas needs to remain in Vegas.
