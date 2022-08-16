Sandhills Community College trustees were patting themselves on the backs Monday night,” The Pilot wrote on April 20, 1989, upon news that the college had hired John Dempsey as its second president. “Time will tell, but initial indications are that the trustees found exactly what they were looking for in Dempsey.”
Time did tell — repeatedly over these last 33 years — that the college had found the right leader. Indeed, not just the college but the entirety of Moore County has benefited from the wit, wisdom and fundraising prowess of John Dempsey.
The tears flowed down many a faculty face last Wednesday as Dempsey stood before them and announced he would be retiring at year’s end, making way for just the third college president in the school’s 59-year history.
By all measures, Dempsey’s tenure has been a smashing success, whether you look at campus expansion, program development, community outreach or endowment growth.
“The college has changed a lot of people’s lives,” Dempsey said, reflecting on the sum of it all. “We have 4,000 students here, and even the ones who don’t graduate gain something from being here. They gain something from the way the college is operated, from the respect with which people are treated.”
The Culture of Community
“He is a person of contagious optimism,” one trustee said of Dempsey on his hiring.
A more apt description can’t be found. One of Dempsey’s favorite expressions over the years has been that “community” is the college’s middle name, but it’s long been more than just a clever turn of phrase. While the college’s mission has always been about education, that mission has always had, at its core, a means to better this community.
That has shown in the growth of programs meant to build an educated and skilled workforce. SCC today turns out thousands of skilled workers, from landscape designers to ventilation mechanics to registered nurses and other allied health specialists. It’s this latter field, especially, which the college is currently making its mark with the soon-to-be completed Foundation Hall. It will offer expanded state-of-the-art learning for the school’s nursing program to help meet an acute shortage of health care workers.
But Dempsey has always seen to it over the years that the college served out in the community as well, and he lived the mantra. The college has been a leading supporter of everything from the Boys and Girls Clubs to Moore County Schools to local civic organizations. College faculty and staff could always be counted on to build Habitat houses, raise money for the United Way or pick up trash during the week of the U.S. Open with shirts that proclaimed them, tongue-in-cheek, as the “ecology department.”
A Foundation for All
“His aggressive style will suit this college,” trustee Larry Caddell said of Dempsey in 1989.
Jovial and avuncular in demeanor, Dempsey has been like a warrior building a war chest over the years for the college. He built the school’s endowment from $1 million to more than $50 million, making it one of the top such foundations for community colleges in the state and nation.
But Dempsey put that money — and his foundation board — to work. He used those tools for two game-changing programs. One, the Sandhills Promise, offers two years of free tuition for students who successfully complete four SCC classes while in high school. The second, known as the Guarantors program, offers financial help to established SCC students who encounter unanticipated difficulties, like family emergencies or job loss.
“We can now say there’s not a soul who can’t come here because they can’t afford it,” Dempsey said. “There’s not a soul, unless they buy a yacht, who’s going to leave here owing anybody any money. In today’s world, that’s pretty cool.”
It’s all been pretty cool, all 33 years of it. Dempsey leaves as a man of full accomplishment.
“You never want to say you’re satisfied,” he said, “but I’m pretty close to it.”
