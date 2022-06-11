The residents of West Southern Pines are not without cause to be suspicious of town officials and their plans for a sizable plot of land on the border of their community. Black residents have been on the short end of a number of town decisions going back 100 years.
Now there is a chance to do something impactful for West Southern Pines with a choicely positioned town-owned parcel. As acreage goes, it might be among the best available in town: 36 acres at the corner of West Morganton Road and South Henley Street.
This plot is across the street from what will be a massive mixed-use development featuring retail, restaurants, offices and apartments. It will feature Moore County’s first Target store, a grocery chain and a bevy of other retailers.
In short, it will be a hub of commerce and activity. The acreage across the street has three things going for it: location, location, location.
But for the Black residents who’ve made the neighborhoods behind this site their home for more than 100 years, this is more than a transaction. They want something that benefits their community, that offers their young dynamic employment, that gives their elderly residents an affordable place to live.
“We want to make sure that whatever developer comes in, that’s understood that the monies are going to be reinvested back into our neighborhoods,” said Kim Wade, a leader in the West Southern Pines community.
In the Center of It All
West Southern Pines was its own incorporated community. From 1923 to 1931, the Black residents who lived there had their own town government, businesses, churches and schools. In 1931, it was involuntarily annexed into Southern Pines. Zoning changes hampered business investment. While Southern Pines prospered over the years, West Southern Pines did not partake in it.
Today, West Southern Pines faces a new reality. There are very few places left in town for real estate investment. Some home builders are already buying up parcels here and there and building new homes. And proposals over the past couple of years to build new offices and storage warehouses off U.S. 1 have been skeptically viewed by residents as “gentrification” they say would raise land values and force Black residents out.
The other reality is the massive new complex of medical offices on West Morganton that connects to West Southern Pines via Carlisle Street, a road that was punched through from its dead end to accommodate the new Southern Pines Elementary.
The old elementary on Carlisle is soon to become a new catalyst of its own as a cultural and community center.
All this new development — and a lot more to come — is putting all of West Southern Pines in the crosshairs of developers — and residents this time want something out of it all.
‘We Need to Do It’
Town officials have tried to help by incorporating residents’ opinions in the planning process for this 36-acre property.
“We’re truly trying to make this community much more equitable,” Southern Pines Mayor Carol Haney said. “I just see great things happening, but we need to do it.”
The town’s vision for the 36-acre site isn’t done, but it’s becoming clearer. It appears that a YMCA, a first for Moore County, is a likely tenant. So too is some type of commercial development and senior living arrangement for local residents.
Unfortunately, there is not a lot of trust among residents. “It was unclear at this stage of the plans to participants how the plans incorporate prosperity for Black residents,” said Sarah Odio, a consultant working with the town and residents.
Capitalism hasn’t done West Southern Pines any favors in the past, but the future could be very different. This 36-acre site could boost all of Southern Pines.
The town has shown it’s listening, but it’s also up to residents to be more flexible in viewpoints. Cooperation is key, because if not, the market will dictate its own future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.