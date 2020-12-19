One of Moore County’s defining characteristics has always been its residents’ spirit of service to others. Our history and tradition is replete with people who have given generously of their time and talents to make this community a better place in which to live.
Barrett Walker, who has led the Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care these past 10 years, is chief among those people. In those years, Walker has done whatever it has taken to serve the less fortunate, the hungry, the lost, the children without toys at Christmas, those who have truly needed help.
Walker recently told the board it was time to do something new, though in typical fashion she has agreed to stay on through the transition to a new director. In her time, Walker turned the Coalition into a dynamic nonprofit organization, recruiting hundreds of volunteers to its food pantry, screening desks and hugely successful second-hand sales shops. Today, the Coalition Resale Shops bring in thousands of customers a year to help power the good deed-doing.
It takes a team to make it all go, but it takes talent and commitment at the top. Walker has been that for the Coalition.
Moore County is a better place — and the Coalition a stronger organization — because of Barrett Walker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.