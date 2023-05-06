We should know before the end of this month who will be the next president of Sandhills Community College.

As it stands, the college’s Board of Trustees has its man but is now in a mum’s-the-word holding pattern necessitated by the foot-dragging of the state Board of Community Colleges. That board must sign off on the choice but has said it won’t do that until it meets May 19.

(3) comments

Barbara Misiaszek

Let's not forget drone technology either. As close as we are to Ft. Bragg (liberty) this would seem a natural. We need to continue to support community colleges and the opportunities they provide for our youth.

John Misiaszek

Report Add Reply
Conrad Meyer

John, SCC has been teaching drone classes for years. I took one in 2018 to prep for the paragraph 107 commercial license test. Of course, these could be expanded depending on current needs.

I still fly my DJI Mavic drone regularly, it's a blast. But paragraph 107 drones are nothing compared to what the military flies.

Report Add Reply
Kent Misegades

Privatize all community colleges and we will quickly see which activities are worthwhile. There are plenty of private, for-profit career training companies these days that cost taxpayers nothing but provide young people with marketable skills for jobs in demand. The last thing we need is UNC-Light.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days