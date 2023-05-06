We should know before the end of this month who will be the next president of Sandhills Community College.
As it stands, the college’s Board of Trustees has its man but is now in a mum’s-the-word holding pattern necessitated by the foot-dragging of the state Board of Community Colleges. That board must sign off on the choice but has said it won’t do that until it meets May 19.
The SCC board interviewed three high-quality finalists last month from the original 84-applicant pool. Those finalists: UNC Vice Chancellor Charles Marshall; Edgecombe Community College President Gregory K. McLeod; and state Assistant Commissioner of agricultural services Alexander “Sandy” Stewart.
There’s a lot to like about each individual. Marshall has a deep knowledge of higher education and strong education and political relationships in Raleigh and Washington. McLeod has more than 20 years of experience working in community colleges and understanding their mission. Stewart, a Moore County native, is assistant commissioner of agricultural services at the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and previously served on the SCC Board of Trustees. He has extensive knowledge around one of the state’s leading industries, agriculture.
Regardless of who ultimately gets approved to become just the third president in SCC’s history, the challenges ahead remain the same: money, enrollment and mission.
Raising Money, Students
The president of any college is also its No. 1 fundraiser. Public money may keep the doors open and the lights on, but it’s private donations that power bold initiatives. John Dempsey excelled at fundraising during his 33-year tenure at the helm. He built the school’s foundation from $750,000 to more than $45 million, one of the top foundations in the nation for a community college.
It is the SCC Foundation that helps fund many of the college’s more prominent programs, including its partnership with local high schools to offer college-level courses and its more than $1 million annually in scholarships. The school’s newest building on its Southern Pines campus, Foundation Hall, is named after its fund-raising arm to celebrate its achievements.
Whether it’s Marshall, McLeod or Stewart, the new president will be expected to build upon the school’s financial strength to support and grow new initiatives.
Likewise, the new president also faces the challenge of boosting enrollment in programs across the board, especially SCC’s nursing and allied health efforts. Virtually every nurse and health tech that comes out of this school is snatched up by a local medical provider, but still there’s a need for more.
In fact, enrollment has been in decline for the last several years, but only partly due to COVID restrictions. Putting bodies in desks will be one of the most pressing jobs for the new president.
Mission Critical
The third challenge — mission — undergirds fundraising and enrollment. Recent major employment announcements have detailed more than 12,000 well-paying jobs within an hour commute of SCC: A Toyota electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Liberty, an EV manufacturing plant in Moncure for Vietnamese automaker VinFast; and a silicon carbide computer chip manufacturing plant for Wolfspeed in Siler City. These are billion-dollar investments requiring skills today’s workforce is woefully short of. It will take new training programs at SCC and its sister community college to get workers ready.
Likewise, community colleges, like their university partners, must look at serving adult learners who lack a college degree. Future employment opportunities will be less about having grease under the fingernails than it will be about having the smarts to work in bio tech, computerized manufacturing, finance and engineering.
And yes, we will still need to train future trades people, to ensure we address chronic shortages of plumbers, brickmasons and electricians.
The new SCC president faces a full agenda with issues that grow more urgent by the week. That’s why we wish the state board would show more urgency on this matter so SCC can get on with the challenges ahead.
Let's not forget drone technology either. As close as we are to Ft. Bragg (liberty) this would seem a natural. We need to continue to support community colleges and the opportunities they provide for our youth.
John Misiaszek
John, SCC has been teaching drone classes for years. I took one in 2018 to prep for the paragraph 107 commercial license test. Of course, these could be expanded depending on current needs.
I still fly my DJI Mavic drone regularly, it's a blast. But paragraph 107 drones are nothing compared to what the military flies.
Privatize all community colleges and we will quickly see which activities are worthwhile. There are plenty of private, for-profit career training companies these days that cost taxpayers nothing but provide young people with marketable skills for jobs in demand. The last thing we need is UNC-Light.
