We’ve been living with this 2020 election for so long now — 11 months! — that it seems hard to grasp that it’s over.

The Moore County Republican Party, in an awesome display of intraparty discipline and organization, turned out support for its favored candidates up and down the ballot. But nowhere was that efficiency demonstrated more effectively than in the nonpartisan Moore County Board of Education races this year.

The party machinery early on supported the slate of Robert Levy, David Hensley and Philip Holmes to challenge incumbents Helena Wallin-Miller, Betty Wells Brown and John Weaver, respectively. Only incumbent Stacey Caldwell, running against an almost-ghost campaign from Brandon Coleman, won re-election.

Levy, Hensley and Holmes ran as a slate, largely on a theme that the school board was not listening to parents, not improving the schools and not interested in getting students back in classrooms fast enough during the coronavirus.

They made it sound like Moore County Schools were failing, despite a raft of data showing the district to be one of the more thriving systems in the state. And Schools Superintendent Bob Grimesey is a finalist for state superintendent of the year; he could be named winner within the next couple of weeks. Other districts trying to return students safely to school this year have studied our model.

Regardless, the “failing” theme won the day with voters. But there’s a danger in that.

Public Schools Matter

Quality public schools attract jobs and economic investment; they are a key driver for business recruitment and entrepreneurial growth.

As more people move here, they require new homes, expanded shopping, more professional services, a strong medical community, additional family activities.

Moore County has seen strong growth over the past decade, largely fueled by the Special Forces military community. It is no accident that many have chosen to live here. The word of mouth is that Moore has one of the highest qualities of life in the region, largely because of its strong public schools.

After years of neglect, we have built — or are in the process of building — four new elementary schools and a major high school expansion. Graduation rates are at record levels. College-level work and scholarships are growing by leaps and bounds. Facts are facts.

Now, the Hard Part

But Levy, Hensley and Holmes spent their campaigns talking mostly about what was wrong. OK, that’s part of being a challenger; you need to separate yourself from your opponent.

Running as a challenger is the easy part. Now comes the hard part: governing and being held accountable.

Levy, Hensley and Holmes said a lot of things during this campaign and made a lot of promises. Do they really intend to close the new $30 million Aberdeen Elementary School and tear it down? They also wildly conflated figures and misstated data even after being made aware of their errors (like how Moore has four ‘D’ rated schools, not five). And they publicly shamed elementary principals popular with kids, parents and teachers — all for political gain.

Rather than celebrate new schools, they criticized their construction and costs, even though 80 percent of voters supported the spending two years ago. They said more positive things about Moore County’s private and charter schools than they did about the very schools for which they are now responsible.

No, The Pilot did not endorse these challengers in this space. But in the post-election spirit, we wish the best for Levy, Hensley and Holmes as they embark on the work of governance.

Their job now is to be unceasing advocates of the 23 Moore County Schools and public education in general.

We welcome efforts that build up our schools, strengthen our students and families, support our teachers and improve our community. So what happens from here: more rhetoric or more rational decision making? More finger pointing or more collaborative team-building?

Nothing less than the betterment of Moore County is at stake.

(1) comment

ken leary

What a joke.

Report Add Reply

