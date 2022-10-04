When the General Assembly approved its budget earlier this year, it included $57 million to support infrastructure for an unnamed semiconductor chip manufacturer. Last month, that manufacturer got a name, Durham-based Wolfspeed, formerly known as Cree.
The company will build a massive $5 billion silicon carbide chip plant outside Siler City in Chatham County. Those chips will support the burgeoning electric vehicle industry.
That plant will require a significant amount of water — more than 3 million gallons a day. More than $50 million of the state’s incentives are going to Asheboro to run a water line 16 miles down U.S. 64 to supply the factory. Asheboro, thankfully, can fulfill this request. Its water plant can produce 12 million gallons of treated water a day, and right now it’s only pumping half that.
We mention all this because it highlights the critical importance of water as an economic development resource and a tool to ensure good growth that doesn’t overtax existing services. With the Wolfspeed project and two other massive projects announced within 40 miles of Moore County, we could see significant spinoff growth in the coming years — but only if we’re ready with the resources.
A Patchwork System
Moore County will have at least three new commissioners, and possibly a fourth, who take office in November. First and foremost, the new board should focus on issues related to future growth, and that means finding new water resources to accommodate industrial, commercial and residential growth certain to come our way.
Right now, Moore County has a patchwork water system that includes a series of wells all over the county, in addition to purchases from Harnett County, Aberdeen, Southern Pines, Chatham County and Robbins, whose water originates in Montgomery County.
Several towns, like Aberdeen, Carthage and Southern Pines, have their own operations.
In April, the county hired local engineering consultant LKC Engineering to study current and future needs. That study will also identify potential alternative water sources. Demands are only increasing across the county.
The county’s long-range plan, for now, is Harnett County. Commissioners signed a 99-year agreement in 2014 that buys up to 3 million gallons a day.
Right now, the county’s water supply sits at 7.1 million gallons. Current demand is, on average, 2.92 million gallons, but it’s gone as high as 5.36 million gallons, so there’s not a lot of room.
The county looked 10 years ago at tapping the Deep River in northern Moore and striking some form of partnership with Robbins on that plan. Although those ideas didn’t go far, preliminary talks are back underway.
Drawing water up there could cost more than $20 million to construct and would initially yield 2 million gallons a day, but expansion with a reservoir could add vastly more capacity.
“The Moore County Board of Commissioners seem really interested in Robbins and the reservoir particularly,” Robbins Town Manager Clint Mack said last month. “I believe the quote was that they want to bring us back into the fold.”
The Future Isn’t Far Away
Right now, Robbins could be the best strategy, especially since the town will be within 40 miles of more than 11,000 announced jobs in the next 10 years. Like Asheboro, it will be key to have a strong regional player with a solid resource to sell. Yes, it could require a significant amount of debt up front to design, permit and construct the necessary infrastructure, but Moore County desperately needs more water security.
You don’t have to be too old an “old timer” to remember the drought 20 years ago that led to severe restrictions and had restaurants serving food on paper plates. We didn’t have water security then. We do now, but not at a level that we might need 10 years from now.
The horizon is not that far off. Let’s get working on this now.
(1) comment
We need a coordinated County water authority, not the patchwork of local water authorities that we have now.
John Misiaszek
