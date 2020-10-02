As it turns out, the help that Robbins has been needing the last few years may have been a lot closer than anyone believed.
Moore County’s northernmost community once was one of the most industrialized, with a host of textile mills and a workforce that supported local businesses, from restaurants to accountants and doctors.
But as the mills folded or moved south and the economy cratered, so too did much of downtown and its little commercial center. The Robbins story was like the story of rural North Carolina: vacant storefronts and a shrinking population that increasingly had to head out of town for common errands. And so local dollars stopped getting spent locally.
Here and there, through private and public investment, efforts have been ongoing over the last few years to rebuild pieces of Robbins. But lately, as Pilot staff writer Laura Douglass on Wednesday recounted, real momentum can be seen in the variety of new businesses opening. And it’s been happening in an environment — a global pandemic — that’s been inhospitable to small business.
Even more exciting is that the investment is coming from those with a significant stake: local residents.
A Garden Variety
And so recently we’ve seen the opening on Middleton Street of Simply Coffee, the product of the mother-and-daughter team of Terri and Eden Holt. Terri serves triple duty as a town board commissioner and running a small catering business. The family is also renovating another historic building into a three-guest room inn.
“We have roots here and lots of extended family,” said Eden Holt. “We want to see this town thrive.”
Next door is Granny’s Bargain Shop, which opened in January and is doing a brisk business with thrifting treasures. Then there is Shady Spot Next Generations Hemp, a half-tavern-half-CBD and local goods retail operation. The owners call it “business in the front, and a party in the back.”
Add to that the new restaurant Mona Lisa and barber shop Cut-N-Town. Leo Boyden III, a native of Eagle Springs, opened his barber shop last fall on Middleton Street after working in Southern Pines.
“Robbins needed a barbershop, and I am glad I can help the town grow,” said Boyden.
Near the town’s restored train depot and greenspace, Southern Charm is owner Nikki Bradshaw’s gift and clothing boutique, a shop that would fit right in on Broad Street in Southern Pines or in the Pinehurst village center.
“This was my path,” she said. “Robbins needed a place like this, and the store has been a blessing to me and my family.”
Robbins Helping Robbins
All of these businesses are a blessing to the town. But if it’s a lesson that’s been learned from the success of downtowns in Southern Pines and Aberdeen, it’s that the local residents have to return those blessings by their patronage.
Downtowns thrive when local residents not only get out of their cars and walk around but when they open up their wallets. It’s great to think that Robbins could draw a few day-trippers here and there, but it’s going to take folks from Robbins — and Spies and High Falls and Seagrove — to support these businesses and keep them going.
That was taken for granted back in the day when mills were pumping out paychecks. But over the years, folks have gotten used to driving south to Aberdeen or north to Asheboro to get what they need, choosing big box retailers like Walmart for their goods.
Robbins’ fortunes have been on the minds of Moore County for years now, but ultimately it will be up to the residents there to restore what the town once enjoyed. For now, it’s exciting to see folks investing in their community at a time when many small businesses are trying to figure out how to hang on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.