On Sunday, we kicked off our Moore County Board of Education endorsements with the District 1 and 2 seats. Voters countywide also are being asked to cast ballots for the District 4 and 5 seats on the seven-member school board.
As we mentioned the other day, the school board has been pretty busy, from building several new schools to redrawing attendance lines and reconstructing the very model of delivering education in the age of the coronavirus.
This board is nonpartisan, but if you listen to the tone and tenor and pay attention to the candidates, you can tell that veil is thin indeed. The local parties have jumped in with both feet, sometimes to the chagrin of candidates.
Regardless, it’s important you not consider any of these candidates through a partisan lens.
Today’s endorsements feature the District 4 seat: incumbent Betty Wells Brown and challenger David Hensley; and the District 5 seat, which include incumbent John Weaver and challenger Philip Holmes.
In these two races, The Pilot endorses Wells Brown for District 4 and Weaver for District 5.
District 4: Betty Wells Brown
Betty Wells Brown is the kind of member a school board should have. She has more than 45 years of experience in education, at all levels. She understands the needs and perspectives of students, teachers, parents and administrators.
She also understands and appreciates the vast amount of work it takes to make a school district run. The nuances are innumerable. While she understood the significance and need to redraw attendance lines last year — and supported the process — she opposed the final plan for some of the changes she saw as too much for some families.
Brown is, rightfully, focused not just on improving student achievement, but also teacher recruitment and retention these next four years. That’s the kind of work we should expect from a board member.
Her opponent, David Hensley, touts his success as a businessman and his long public service in the U.S. Marines. His campaign focuses on a business, results-oriented approach, and he promises to be involved in every decision, from food safety to real estate.
Aside from his over-the-top, off-putting rhetoric, his view is far too hubristic. Calling the current board “out of their league” belies a stunning lack of awareness and understanding. Public service isn’t about coming in swinging sledge hammers. We’ve long advocated for business leadership on this board, but we don’t need all this sound and fury that, in the end, signify nothing.
The Pilot endorses Betty Wells Brown for Board of Education District 4.
District 5: John Weaver
John Weaver was appointed last year to fill the massive void left by the sudden death of longtime board member Bruce Cunningham. In this past year, he’s barely had time to catch his breath, for all the changes going on, from redistricting to remote learning.
Yet Weaver, recently retired after a long career with Duke Energy, is the right man. He has an analytical mind, an even-keeled temperament. He has done a lot of listening and research and has demonstrated a pretty good command of the issues to date.
Weaver has a deep background in budgeting and logistical planning, two key skills we think will help these four years, since these two issues will be at the forefront of many board decisions to come.
His opponent, Philip Holmes, speaks a lot about bringing oversight and transparency to the board, but he doesn’t make a compelling case that they’re lacking now. To say the board isn’t “listening to parents” on redistricting doesn’t skew when compared to the number of open public forums and comment periods the board hosted and changes made to plans based on that input.
And he doesn’t say how he would increase transparency and practice it. On top of that, he offers few specifics about how he would serve.
John Weaver is whom you want for Board of Education District 5.
(1) comment
Universal vouchers and school choice are the best means to lower their costs and improve results. A rising tide raises all ships.
