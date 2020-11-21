Like so many other things affected by the coronavirus in 2020, college is one more paradigm that has been turned on its head. Students are more likely to “attend” classes these days via the laptop computer that sits in their childhood bedroom. Many universities have gone all fall looking like they’re on permanent holiday, devoid of the very things that make the experience special.
At the same time, parents and students are rethinking the entire concept — and cost — of higher education and considering a more transactional relationship. Can an education and commensurate experience be attained at less cost and closer to home?
Increasingly, that answer is becoming “yes.”
For the last several years, Sandhills Community College has carved itself a niche as a no-cost “head start” program for students who otherwise would be focused on four-year colleges. Now, a new partnership with UNC Pembroke is building on that model, making a four-year degree closer to home and much more affordable.
Joining Together
The partnership, which SCC and UNCP signed earlier this month, is called BraveStep. It is a co-admission program that, for the serious but budget-minded degree seeker, offers a quality, affordable education.
Students selected as BraveStep students will be co-admitted to both institutions and can participate in North Carolina’s Reverse Transfer Program. Students can transfer into UNCP after completing at least 30 credit hours. This will allow them to obtain an associate degree from SCC with the credits they earn from UNCP.
SCC already offers the Sandhills Promise Scholarship. Moore and Hoke county high school graduates who complete four dual enrollment courses at SCC can then obtain free tuition on their way to a two-year degree.
These students, if enrolled in the BraveStep program, can then take advantage of the NC Promise Tuition Plan once they transition to UNC Pembroke as undergraduate students. That plan offers a tuition cost for in-state residents of just $500 per semester. With available scholarships and financial aid, eligible students could earn both degrees with little-to-no-debt.
Or, as SCC President John Dempsey says, “What a great way for us to join together to meet the educational needs of this area’s students.
“This program is a great opportunity and a great asset to this part of North Carolina.”
A Model for Others
For the 2018-19 academic year, the average annual in-state college tuition in North Carolina was $11,112. That puts us in the middle of the pack nationally. And keep in mind that’s just the tuition cost and doesn’t include housing and food costs, fees, supplies and the like. Add several thousand more for all that.
And if you’re looking at a private college, expect that to be double or more.
But the coronavirus has disrupted the higher education business model. Schools are losing millions either not spent by students or being refunded for services not rendered. Four-year colleges from Harvard to UNC are laying off staff, reducing academic offerings, sports and other initiatives.
In this environment comes a brave step forward for SCC and UNCP. It is a partnership of practicality, an opportunity that acknowledges the reality of headwinds. It leverages the best of what the community college system has to offer — core learning common to all colleges — with the specialty training available at universities.
And UNCP Chancellor Robin Cummings says students in BraveStep have options beyond his campus.
“In recent years, UNCP has expanded academic opportunities available to our students by creating Pathways to Success through partnerships with other colleges and universities,” Cummings said. “Many of the pathways allow UNCP students to continue their education at other institutions, like the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University, or the colleges of engineering and veterinary medicine at N.C. State University.”
BraveStep is a bold pathway forward — and potentially a model for the future of higher education.
Better yet, skip college altogether. Apprenticeships and other forms of work-study abound, especially in industry. Few of our Founding Fathers or America’s great industrialists went to college. Many ended their formal education with the 8th grade. One example for the 50s was Hobie Alter, who started making and selling surf boards as a teenager from the family garage. He pioneered surfing, catamarans, skateboards, kayaks and other popular products with only a high school diploma - and a lifetime making things with his hands. No college loans needed.
