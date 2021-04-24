Policing is an inherently dangerous business. You can give officers the best armaments and defensive gear and that won’t change the fact that their lives are at risk every shift.
Likewise, policing is an inherently confusing business. You can give officers the best training and counsel and that still won’t help when a snap judgment must be made when it comes to applying lethal force.
It’s really a no-win situation for the officer, the individual being confronted and the larger community, and nothing is going to change that.
Consider: Not 20 minutes before a Minnesota jury on Tuesday read out its “guilty” verdicts of former officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd, a Columbus, Ohio, police officer responding to a call of an attempted stabbing pulled out his gun and killed a 16-year-old girl reportedly lunging at people with a knife.
The ultimate outcome of the Columbus tragedy will likely be determined by the officer’s body camera footage.
‘Now Is the Time’
Police departments have used some combination of dashboard-mounted cameras and officer-worn cameras for several years now. Adoption has been uneven largely because of the costs associated with storing and processing video. Those costs can be hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Here in Moore County, Pinehurst has been a leader with body cams, first buying them in 2014.
“We use them in all interactions. That is a mandate for all of our officers, including our reserve officers,” said Police Chief Glen Webb. “It is just a transparency tool for us.”
More often than not, the footage benefits the officer, he added. The body cameras provide a “great fish eye view” from the officer’s chest, and the dash cameras can provide a wider context of an event.
Southern Pines, which took a wait-and-see approach while storage costs decreased, will likely soon join Pinehurst. Police Chief Nick Polidori has requested money in his new budget to pay for cameras and storage, with the costs spread out over the next five years.
“Clearly with what is going on in the world, now is the time to get into this,” said Town Manager Reagan Parsons. “We are in a far better place to get into this.”
Among other departments, Aberdeen is the closest to buying into cameras, having dabbled with them. The department has car dashboard cameras, and officers wear microphones to record interactions.
“The dash cams have come in handy for us,” said Aberdeen Chief Carl Colasacco. “If a citizen complains (about a traffic stop or other police interaction), we can pull the video to review the situation. We also use it as a training tool for our officers.
Carthage has used dash cameras but has trouble with the storage costs and camera views for body cams, given how officers are trained to stand.
An Invaluable Tool
Moore County’s largest police force, the Sheriff’s Office, uses neither dashboard nor body cameras. Major Andy Conway says the agency can’t justify the costs given all the needs it has.
“We’ve batted this around. You have to prioritize your purchases, looking at your needs versus your wants. Body cameras can be cost prohibitive,” he said.
Costs are a legitimate concern, but what’s the cost of a lawsuit settlement that perhaps an officer’s camera footage might have prevented? What’s the cost of a community having confidence in a department willing to be transparent and accountable to its public? Just because a technology is expensive doesn’t mean it lacks value.
Within a few hours of Tuesday’s shooting in Columbus, that department released the officer’s body camera footage. The recording is disturbing, to be sure, and it will be pored over for weeks. But a neutral, video record of this interaction exists and will go a long way toward a resolution.
Body cameras won’t make policing less dangerous, but they could help officers make better judgments in the future and protect them and their departments. They are invaluable for the information they offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.