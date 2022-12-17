Moore County Board of Education members have talked extensively about “listening to parents.” You couldn’t miss it in all the campaign rhetoric this fall.
Alas, their first test on this subject is in and the grade is an “F” — not because they tried and did poorly, but because they didn’t even make an attempt.
On Dec. 7, newly installed board Vice Chair David Hensley put forth a plan to rename McDeeds Creek Elementary School after war hero and Medal of Honor winner Master Sgt. John Allan Chapman.
Chapman, killed in action in Afghanistan 20 years ago, is a credit to his country and is deserving of all manner of honor. But his connection to Moore County is tangential at best — his unit was based here. He is not from here, is not buried here, and had no lasting impact on Moore County or the schools.
Nonetheless, Hensley put forth his plan last week after careful consultation with Chapman’s widow and the combat controller community, of which Chapman was one. That community “is chomping at the bit. They are eager,” Hensley said, “to join in our efforts.”
Not consulted: McDeeds Creek Elementary Principal Molly Capps, faculty, parents or students.
Policy Review Worthwhile
Hensley may fall out of his chair when he reads this, but we agree with him that the school district, which has a policy not to name whole schools after any one person, should not be so quick to draw a hard line.
We have argued in the past — and maintain now — that there are people in Moore County’s past deserving of such an honor. They made Moore County what it is today and made it a better place.
That list of names is long, but at the top would be: Thomas B. Tyson; James and Katharine Boyd; James T. Patrick; James W. Tufts; Voit Gilmore; Felton Capel; Donald Ross; Sam Ragan; Bruce Cunningham; Peggy Kirk Bell; Gen. George Marshall.
Yes, it can be a slippery slope naming something after someone. History, in retrospect, can show people in all manner of light.
McDeeds Creek, unlike Mr. Hensley’s belief that it represents a geographic feature, actually honors this area’s early Scot settlers. McDeeds Creek is a fine name, and it honors a significant cultural and historical influence for Moore County. And it ought not be changed — as Mr. Hensley belatedly learned.
Practice Active Listening
School Board attorney Rich Schwartz, perhaps sensing a land mine, diplomatically asked Hensley to consider having administrators study the issue and get feedback.
“No,” was Hensley’s one word answer, cutting Schwartz off in mid sentence.
Hensley, a retired Marine, should have listened. McDeeds Creek parents who got wind of the change began organizing online. By Sunday, they were at DefCon 2 and donning full battle rattle for the board’s meeting last Monday night.
Sensing the hundreds of angry moms and dads — many of whom are connected to the military — Hensley backpedaled fast. His first order of business Monday was pulling the renaming back.
“I believed the renaming of McDeeds Creek, a school named after a terrain feature, after a recent Medal of Honor recipient would be simple, noncontroversial and uniting,” he said. “That obviously was an incorrect assumption on my part. I will not let controversy tarnish the memory of one of our heroes. Likewise, I will not let controversy interfere with the mission of this board.”
Just to be sure, a couple of parents made it known they didn’t appreciate not being listened to.
“I just urge you to keep the (naming) policy as it is and remember, as you move forward, to please clearly identify what is the problem that you are trying to solve,” said McDeeds Creek parent Jeffrey Nephew. “There are real problems that you can help with. Please focus on those.”
We’d add one thing: When you focus on those problems, focus on listening to parents. You campaigned on it. Do it.
