Law firms are like any other business. Their goal is to make money and return profits to their owners. It’s the rare business that turns away an opportunity to bring in revenue. That’s not just leaving money on the table; it’s not letting it through the front door to begin with.
And so we have the curious news recently that Moore County Schools’ law firm, Tharrington Smith of Raleigh, has chosen to break a 17-year relationship and drop the district as a client at the end of June.
More curious is that that decision came about six weeks after the school board and law firm negotiated a new contract — with slightly higher rates — to continue the business relationship.
“We value our professional relationship and look forward to continuing to work with you,” board attorney Neal Ramee wrote in a Jan. 25 letter to board Chairwoman Pam Thompson detailing the new arrangement.
Two months later, Ramee wrote a different letter to Thompson: “After careful consideration, the partners in our firm’s Education Section have determined that we will no longer be able to serve as general counsel for Moore County Schools after the conclusion of this school year.”
What changed? No one’s talking — yet — and the silence is telling. It’s clear that something happened that concerned Tharrington Smith to the point it could no longer continue a long and lucrative relationship.
‘Disconcerting News’
Education law is a specialized practice in North Carolina, and only a handful of firms do it. Representing a school district entails handling personnel matters, federal regulations, real estate transactions, policy issues, regulatory concerns, public records requests, lobbying and lawsuits filed against the district.
That kind of expertise doesn’t come cheap. The district has regularly spent more than $200,000 on legal fees since the 2017-18 school year. Last year, the expense was $258,820. Tasks requiring the most time of attorneys, according to a Feb. 14 presentation: real estate affairs, student matters and personnel issues.
In a Facebook post after news of the firm’s withdrawal, former school board Chairwoman Helena Wallin-Miller, who worked extensively with Ramee, called the break-up “disconcerting news.”
“Mr. Ramee and his colleagues provide invaluable expertise to our schools,” she wrote. “I can attest to their honesty, diligence and expertise in handling legal matters pertaining to personnel, students, contracts and vendors. The fact they no longer want to represent MCS is not good after 17 years serving our district.”
Truth and Consequences
Law firms typically drop clients for one of four reasons: The client doesn’t pay its bills; the client’s behavior brings professional jeopardy to the firm; the client refuses to heed legal advice; or the client is flat-out crazy and not worth the effort.
We know Moore County pays its bills. The other matters are open to discussion. We know board member David Hensley has been openly dismissive and hostile to Tharrington Smith and its work.
In February, he accused Tharrington Smith of offering “demonstrably wrong” opinions during open board meetings and when consulting on legal issues behind closed doors.
“It’s been my experience, sitting here for a year, and I’ll cite several examples — others exist — that legal opinions made on the fly at school board meetings do not withstand the test of time, i.e., they turn out to be wrong,” he said.
Hensley, who does not have a background in law, is alone in his criticism, but it’s his shrill commentary that rises up and affects others.
But words are just words, and Tharrington Smith has been around a long time and endured its fair share of critics while it went about its business of offering legal guidance.
No, something real and tangible happened between February and March 31. Something — or someone — acted to snap this relationship, and now the school board has alienated one of the top law firms in the state. You think others aren’t noticing?
Actions have consequences. The latter may just be starting.
