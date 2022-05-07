Birdie, by the Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care, for recognizing economic reality and increasing the aid it offers the needy.
The nonprofit has for years been a great assistance to those who are out of work or otherwise struggling to make ends meet. It offers food, clothing and occasional financial assistance for things like paying the electric or heat bill.
As of May 1, the Coalition added vouchers for gasoline to client assistance. And it has increased the number of times per year that clients can receive food from four to six times per year. Additionally, financial assistance is also now available twice per year instead of once.
Times have always been tight for those out of work or struggling to get by on jobs paying $10 or $12 an hour. But with the rise in inflation the past year, it’s even harder for the working poor to get to the next paycheck. The Coalition is wise and kind to understand that and react accordingly.
Birdie, by Pinehurst Village Manager Jeff Sanborn and the Village Council, for recognizing a different kind of economic reality, to the benefit of residents.
Last month, Sanborn rolled out a budget that includes a slight decrease in the property tax rate for the year that begins July 1. The half-cent proposed cut is a departure from a long-range plan that had, instead, forecast a series of half-cent hikes to keep up with growing expenses.
Sanborn said the change was made possible after looking at how much higher sales tax revenues were coming in for municipalities.
Pinehurst already enjoys the lowest tax rate in Moore County, and the highest tax values. Now the healthy economy is allowing village property owners to benefit a bit more with a lower tax rate.
It would be easy for the Village Council to stick to its original plan and put the extra revenue to work on other projects to benefit its community. But there’s also real value in putting a few extra dollars in folks’ pockets.
Birdie, by Southern Pines Elementary teacher Melanie Henderson and West Pine Middle School principal Jeni Wiley, who were recently named Moore County’s teacher and principal of the year.
Henderson has taught for 16 years and currently teaches music. “I lean heavily on instruments,” she said, “just getting their hands on instruments even though they may not do it perfectly, just giving that experience to them.”
Henderson was chosen from among all the other schools’ respective teachers of the year. All of them were then judged by a panel of teachers from other school districts.
Wiley has spent 28 years in education, exclusively at middle schools. That is almost enough to qualify for sainthood, but Wiley has also been at Elise Middle School and is, herself, a former teacher of the year for New Century Middle.
“It is a joy to come to work knowing that I’m walking into the building to a phenomenal staff, an amazing administration that I work with, and the principal colleagues I get to walk on this journey with,” she said.
Birdie, by New Century Middle School eighth- grader Blame Carpenter, for her winning illustration in a U.S. Golf Association-sponsored student art contest for the upcoming U.S. Women’s Open.
Blame, a budding art student at the school, created an image of a woman golfer that incorporated the Open trophy and an iconic hole on the course as the backdrop. Her work will be reproduced and exhibited at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club during next month’s Women’s Open.
“She’s got a career in art,” said her art teacher, Brandon Clothier. “This piece right here is college portfolio ready. When I went to art school, you had to present a portfolio, and pieces like that are what’s going to take her to the next level in getting into schools and getting careers in art.”
