Birdie, by the town of Southern Pines, for its creative approach to environmental problem solving.
The town will soon introduce sterile grass carp, an aquatic species known to feast on algae and other debris, to help solve the longstanding trouble of unwanted algae in Warrior Woods Lake.
Individuals who live along the lake, including local attorney Marsh Smith, have advocated for a town-sponsored clean-up effort for a few years. They have been saying they believe much of the algae has been caused over the years by town wastewater spills in the lake. Southern Pines experienced a 10,000-gallon spill in August 2016 and a larger 70,000-gallon spill in October 2014.
Although the lake is private and not in the town limits, town officials thought the solution reasonable. “We believe it achieves the desires of the homeowners (clean-up) while protecting the town’s interest and ensuring no long-term liability for continued efforts,” said Town Manager Reagan Parsons.
It all sounds like a reasonable answer for a reasonable price of $16,000.
Birdie, by Aberdeen Boy Scout James Williamson, a member of Troop 800. James, in working on his Eagle Scout project, proposed to the town of Aberdeen a monument dedicated to women who have served in the military.
In describing the effort to the town’s Board of Commissioners, James said he “chose to create a women veterans monument to honor all those who have served, especially those like my mom, grandma and aunts.”
The location approved by the commissioners on Monday will be adjacent to the American Legion building on East Main Street. The 4-foot-tall granite monument will be added to Sharpe Memorial Park, which is being moved to the property from its current location at the intersection of West Maple Avenue and Pine Street.
The monument will be built with donations from citizens, with the donors’ names emblazoned on plaques attached to the circular structure. The monument will be inscribed with a quote attributed to former first lady Michelle Obama: “Your legacy will be measured in the service of every woman who follows in the trails that you’ve blazed.”
“He’s been a pleasure to work with, and I know his mom is and should be proud of him,” Town Manager Paul Sabiston said.
Birdie, by Janet Kenworthy, who recently announced she is moving on from owning the popular Rooster’s Wife concert venue in downtown Aberdeen. Over the past 15 years, Kenworthy has raised this area’s reputation with the quality of performers and concerts she hosted over the years at the eclectically comfortable and intimate venue on Knight Street. The spot was known all over North Carolina as a great mid-week side trip for touring performers, some of whom have grown into nationally prominent acts.
Forced to close down last year because of the pandemic, Kenworthy said the pause gave her time to evaluate and change what she wanted to do next with music, so she sold the business and will continue other projects in music.
Kenworthy could always be counted on to brighten up a Sunday night or a Tuesday evening, and we look forward to her next act.
Birdie, by Sandhills Classical Christian, for its recent agreement with AC Sandhills to share its new athletic fields so the youth sports program has more space for children to play.
The private school is “growing in” two full-size athletic fields on its Whispering Pines campus off Rays Bridge Road. In addition to using the fields for new football and soccer teams, the school has also agreed to partner with AC Sandhills.
“It’s amazing to have Sandhills Classical Christian actually partnering with us to allow us to have some field space,” said ACS President Kristen Hudson. “Our lacrosse program is growing tremendously over the last three years and they are just running out of space. This is going to be amazing for them to have some extra field space to continue that growth.”
