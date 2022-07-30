Birdie, by FirstHealth of the Carolinas, on its recent strong ranking in the 33rd annual survey of hospitals by U.S. News and World Report magazine.
The hospital, with its Hoke and Richmond campuses included, tied for third place in the state along with hospitals in Charlotte, Raleigh, Greenville and Greensboro, according to the annual Best Hospitals recognition.
The magazine’s comprehensive survey ranks hospitals in several key categories, such as medical procedures and conditions. The rankings help patients and their doctors in making decisions about where to receive care.
“Our medical staff, nurses, support professionals and volunteers all work tirelessly to ensure that we deliver high-quality care at all our facilities and live up to our core purpose: to care for people,” said FirstHealth CEO Mickey Foster.
We’ve said it many times, but repeat it here: Moore County residents are fortunate to have such a deep, comprehensive and high-caliber level of health care normally found in a larger, urban community. People in this community are receiving top-notch care without having to leave town, and the latest U.S. News rankings represent that.
Birdie, by the team of North Moore High School students who traveled for the first time to an international theater competition in Indiana and excelled.
Nineteen students from the school attended the International Thespian Festival last month to compete against students making up 300 other groups. Students Elijah Brown and Alexander Simpson, competing in the duet acting category, reprised a performance from this past year of the climactic final courtroom scene in Aaron Sorkin’s “A Few Good Men.”
Their characterization, vocal projection and commitment to every aspect of creating authentic characters earned them another superior rating in Indiana, an honor more than 50 others received. But on the final night of awards, the pair learned they were voted the top performance in the entire category, with perfect scores from all three judges.
Their performance, and the work of the entire Mustang team, highlights the leadership of school
theater director Kimberly Fielder-Jones. She has quietly built a dynamic program capable of competing on, literally, an international stage.
Birdie, by the staff in the Moore County Tax Collectors Office, who have found a way, ever so slightly, to notch a record collection rate for property taxes.
Moore County achieved its highest ever property tax collection rate this past year, taking in 99.74 percent of its levy for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Last year’s collection was 99.72 percent.
The department has found a way over the years to keep working at a high rate of collection, said Gary Briggs, the county’s tax administrator. For over three decades now, Moore County has collected over 99 percent of property taxes — a state record.
“As I have said many times in the past and will continue to say in the future, the Moore County Tax Department, simply put, is the best tax department in the state,” Briggs said.
“I thought that was the high watermark because I was so impressed with the people that I work with,” Briggs said. “But then we did it again this year. So we’re striving for 100 percent. We may never get there. But that effort to achieve is always pushing us.”
Birdie, by Ron Maness, who has stepped out of retirement temporarily — again — to take over management of the Moore County Airport. Maness stepped in this past month to take over at the airport after director Scotty Malta stepped down after three years.
Maness, a former Air Force and commercial pilot who flew as part of the Air Force’s elite Thunderbirds precision flying team, is a Moore County native. He has served as airport director three times going back to 2004.
“People are calling me ‘the airport version of Groundhog Day’ because I just keep popping up,” the congenial Maness says.
Maness demonstrates commitment to community and service with a smile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.