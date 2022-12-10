Communities show how special they are when the worst of times brings out the best in them.
Moore County is special for its iconic golf history, its pace of living, its creative spirit, its entrepreneurial know-how.
But when the chips are down, can you count on help from your neighbor? Or your neighbor’s neighbor? Or a total stranger? In Moore County, time and again, the answer is yes, yes and yes.
As most of us came back online and into the light Wednesday, it was with a slight sense of “aw, shucks” that life returned to normal and we began returning to our routines — just as we were getting so good at all this goodwill.
Across the wide swath of Moore County cast powerless by Saturday night’s assault on two local power transmission stations, the spirit of giving sprung from the haves to the have nots. In the ensuing days, there have been countless offerings of free meals, hot showers, free babysitting, transportation and innumerable other acts of kindness of all size and means.
Even more satisfying is that this kindness and charity comes right on the heels of divisiveness generated by the fall elections and then, shortly after that, a downtown Southern Pines drag show. So why must something bad happen to bring out the good?
Community Building
Besides the library and the community room beside the Southern Pines police station, one of the most popular gathering spots for community camaraderie and kindness was Red’s Corner at Old U.S. 1 and Morganton Road.
The food truck campus emerged early as a place to gather, as food trucks run on generators by design. But owner Rachel Jurgens plugged in the entire facility, allowing her to run beer taps and open restrooms.
“I’ve always planned that I wanted to be one place where people could go and where food trucks can come, so I had the coffee hut wired for a generator years ago,” said Jurgens, who also operates Pony Espresso. “Everyone is being so amazing, stepping up and trying to figure out how to serve as many people as we can.”
There at Red’s, two of the food trucks — Bayou in the Pines and Meat and Greek — fed first responders and utility workers for free, courtesy of community donations. Brittany Arsi, owner of Meat and Greek, even took food to workers in West End who couldn’t get into town.
Folks who showed up brought extra supplies for others to claim as needed.
Doing Unto Others
The kindness of strangers abounds at times like what we’ve just experienced. Last Monday, members of Life Springs Dream Center had come from Sanford to set up at Cypress Pointe Fire and Rescue in Vass, providing food, hot chocolate, hot showers, charging stations and handing out extra warm clothes and blankets.
“We decided (Sunday) that we needed to do something when we heard it might be delayed to get power back. We understood that food was a problem, showering was a problem, we’re trying to get ice for people,” said church member Melissa Sauls of Carthage.
Gregory Savannah waited in line for hot dogs and grilled cheese sandwiches at another food truck so he could take food to residents in the family care home he oversees in Southern Pines.
Other businesses, such as Swank Coffee, Southern Pines Growler and The Ice Cream Parlor gave away free coffee. Growler staff cooked pancakes in the mornings for folks. Grocery stores like Harris Teeter and Food Lion gave away free bags of ice and jugs of water.
As all this was going on, no one needed to pass an ideology litmus test. This is community at its best: a desire simply to do unto others as we’d have done for us.
As we return to our normal lives, let us take away that lesson more than any other.
“As all this was going on, no one needed to pass an ideology litmus test.” I just knew you couldn’t resist more slander. Why do Christians bother you so much? Which ones needed an ideology test to be kind to those in need this past week? Did you not notice how quickly area churches reacted to help others? I suggest you read “Who Really Cares”, by Arthur C. Brooks, a recovered leftist journalist.
