For those of us who live in North Carolina, last week’s announcement from CNBC crowning the Old North State as the nation’s best location for business seemed like that uncle who’s half a stanza behind on singing “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow.”
“Powered by an economy that has hit its stride, and turbocharged by a long track record of innovation, North Carolina is America’s Top State for Business in 2022,” the business network said.
Within the past year, we’ve hit our share of home run deals — a new Toyota electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Liberty, a new supersonic jet manufacturing facility in Greensboro, and a new automotive manufacturing plant for the Vietnamese company VinFast in Chatham County.
Even bigger things are in the offing. State officials hope in the coming months to announce a massive computer chip manufacturer, also in nearby Chatham County. They also hint that the Toyota battery plant could just be the start of a much larger commitment by the company.
And Apple is getting ready to build its first East Coast hub in Raleigh, a project whose implications will ripple far and wide.
These deals, combined with a series of other metrics, helped put North Carolina at the top for the first time since the network began pushing out this list in 2007.
Interestingly, though, it was politics — or rather, our ability to overcome politics — that the network chose to highlight.
Together, We Thrive
“What made the difference this year? For one thing, state leaders keep managing to put aside their very deep political divisions to boost business and the economy,” the network said.
To prove its case, it quoted Alexander Jones and his blog, Politics North Carolina: “Divided government is working in North Carolina,” Jones wrote a few months ago. “(Gov. Roy) Cooper and the Republicans have worked together hand-in-glove.”
Indeed, for all their ideological bombast and deep disagreements over things such as spending priorities, political power and handling of the COVID-19 crisis, the Republican-led legislature and Democratic governor have been remarkably in sync on business.
“We disagree about plenty, and my vetoes have been able to stop a lot of bad legislation that has come forward,” Cooper told the network in an interview. “But high-paying jobs for our people is something we have to agree upon.
“I’ve had both Republican and Democratic leaders of both the House and the Senate on each side of me as we make a presentation to the company that this is where you need to be, you’re gonna get predictability, reliability, consistency,” Cooper said. “Businesses look for that and they also look at what happens after the deal is done.”
But can politics be kept at bay? This next election cycle will go a long way to determining that.
Divided, We Dive
North Carolina knows what it’s like to be the social pariah. After it dabbled in transgender regulation with its loathed “bathroom bill” several years ago, it lost millions in business opportunities. It was the object of nationwide ridicule.
The law was later rolled back, but conservative lawmakers have their sights set on new goals. North Carolina has relatively liberal abortion regulations right now compared to its Southeast neighbors. Some lawmakers seek to change that, given the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade.
Other lawmakers want to pass controversial “parental rights” legislation similar to what was approved in Florida. The bill didn’t pass this year, but Republican lawmakers have said they will try again next year if they get a veto-proof majority in the House and Senate.
These and other divisive social policies may advance political agendas, but as we’ve seen, they alienate good-paying employers and their highly sought workforces. CNBC signaled as much: “North Carolina ranks No. 28 for Life, Health and Inclusion.”
North Carolina is on a roll, but there’s nothing to say we can’t stumble over our own success. Don’t let the creep of the culture war risk the reward of economic growth and prosperity.
Wouldn't it be great if Moore County could participate in the economic boom now enveloping N.C, and bring our share of those high paying jobs and corporate tax base to our County? Our Commissioners need to get on board and invest in our future. The resources are available. Let's use them appropriately. We need at least one, probably 2, industrial sites with water and sewer.
John Misiaszek
