You think the traffic around southern Moore County is bad now? Just wait until next summer after the U.S. Open ends — and Orange Barrel Season begins.
Moore County, the U.S. Golf Association and the state Department of Transportation long ago paved an arrangement in which major road projects are performed between U.S. Opens. So after the 2024 Open and before the second hosting of back-to-back Open and Women’s Open in 2029, we’re going to be roadwork central.
The big jobs include: widening of N.C. 211 through West End and Seven Lakes; widening of N.C. 5 from just south of Aberdeen to U.S. 1; and conversion of U.S. 1 and U.S. 15-501 in Southern Pines and Aberdeen into limited access “super streets.”
After 2029, the DOT is holding out hope that Pinehurst will finally relent and consent to a reimagining of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle before the next U.S. Open in 2035. That would be a multi-year, multi-headache job, the details of which are still being imagined.
All of this is to say that proper transportation planning is a critical aspect of our lives in Moore County — and it’s about to undergo sweeping change as a result of 2020 Census data.
Bigger or Smaller?
Southern Moore County now tops more than 50,000 people, which makes the region “urban” in the federal government’s eyes. As such, it must assemble a new transportation planning model known as a Metropolitan Planning Organization, or MPO. Previously, Moore County was part of a Regional Planning Organization — one of several counties — competing to put forward transportation projects for funding.
Now, we’ll be our own group, but that brings other issues, chiefly who should be allowed a seat at the table. We have until later this year to figure out membership and which local governing body will take the “lead” on planning. As one might expect when it comes to matters of power and money, there’s a jockeying for control.
The principal parties are Moore County and the municipalities involved — Southern Pines, Pinehurst, Aberdeen, Pinebluff, Whispering Pines and Taylortown. The question is whether to include representation from the county’s smaller municipalities like Robbins and Vass, or leave them to remain in the larger regional planning group.
The southern Moore towns largely want the group to remain small now, with the option to add their sister communities down the road, so to speak. Moore County, however, would like everyone to be represented in the group.
However that shakes out, the next decision is who should be in charge. About $150,000 in federal dollars — along with local contributions totaling $35,000 — will be available to hire a couple of transportation planners and support their work. So far, Pinehurst has expressed interest in taking that lead, but it’s not clear the other municipalities see that as a good idea.
Work Cooperatively
Formation of an MPO is vital to ensure Moore County’s transportation priorities are accounted for. If we can’t agree and can’t form an alliance, another MPO, like the one in Fayetteville, can absorb it, leaving us no better than before.
To ensure this works most effectively — and equitably — we’d prefer to see an organization that encompasses all Moore County municipalities and have Moore County’s planning or transportation department assume the lead role. We take the larger view that, while southern Moore communities should have weightier votes or greater representation within the group, all the county deserves a seat at the table. Although southern Moore has driven overall growth the last 20 years, Carthage, Vass and Cameron and currently unincorporated areas appear to be driving future growth. They deserve a voice from the get-go.
Or, as Moore County Commissioner Frank Quis put it recently, “At a minimum, there needs to be cooperation and conversation, constantly, about growth and development, and transportation is a big part of that.”
Because Orange Barrel Season is in the rear-view mirror and gaining on us.
