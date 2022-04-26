There is no such thing as free money, especially when it’s coming from the federal government. Notionally, though, Congress last year dispatched $350 billion through the “American Rescue Plan” as a stimulus to help local governments deal with COVID-related costs or lost revenue caused by the pandemic.
It was originally feared that local governments could see massive revenue losses due to closures and other COVID impacts. The idea behind ARP, then, was to put money to work through a variety of public health initiatives, infrastructure projects or to cover pandemic expenses.
Governments, however, mostly continued to hum along, and few experienced serious revenue losses. Locally, tax collections not only didn’t decrease but actually increased, like local sales taxes.
Nevertheless, the cash machine churned on; half of the “free” money was disbursed last year, and the second half is due this year. But that all came with it byzantine accounting rules that have forced most local governments to look for the easiest way out.
“Federal grants come with lots of strings,” wrote UNC School of Government faculty member Kara Millonzi, who is well versed on ARP. “Local governments have opportunities that they’ve never had before to tap into federal and state monies, but it is overwhelming having to deal with all of this at once.”
Maximizing the Benefit
Moore County alone is getting $19.5 million. The municipalities’ share is based on their population, ranging from more than $5 million in Pinehurst to $100,000 in Cameron.
Although there are four distinct ways the money can be spent, virtually all the local governments are choosing some combination of the “revenue replacement” and “infrastructure investment” routes. That option, as Moore County Manager Wayne Vest so aptly put it earlier this year, allows local governments to “minimize our burden, maximize our benefit.”
Infrastructure investment allows communities to invest in new water, sewer and broadband access projects. And under the revenue replacement method, the federal dollars will go toward expenses normally covered by recurring revenue.
Everybody gets to presume up to $10 million in standard allowance for revenue replacement, “even if you can’t demonstrate a penny of actual lost revenue,” Millonzi told county commissioners recently.
While the spending of the federal dollars will be tightly controlled and audited, the freed-up local dollars being “replaced” will have more discretion in how they can be spent.
So while the governments’ “free” money comes with more strings than a marionette, it does allow other local dollars to be “freed up” for a wider spending opportunity.
Transparency in Spending
There are a number of strategies for spending the “freed up” funds. A town board could offer a bit of tax relief by lowering its tax rate, but that option would be temporary. Elected officials would just be in the unpopular position of having to return the tax rate back up where it was previously once the additional revenue is used up. Smartly, no one’s really talking up that idea.
Other options: Sock the money away in reserve accounts for the proverbial “rainy day” or spend it on other identified big-ticket needs. Municipalities typically have a list of long-term capital projects that, while needed, may not comply with the regulations for spending the ARP dollars.
While it is required for the towns and county commissioners to report how they allocated the federal dollars, they should also make clear to constituents how they are deploying the “replaced revenue” on the opposite end. We don’t want this one-time windfall to slip through without being noticed or accounted for properly.
So whether it is building a new ball field, buying a firetruck, paving more sidewalks or expanding a facility, our local municipalities should make the highest and best use of their “replaced revenue” and let everyone know what they’re getting for the effort.
(1) comment
I recommend the County partner with the Town of Aberdeen and invest a very small portion of their $10,000,000 to complete the preparation of that proposed industrial park in Aberdeen.
John Misiaszek
