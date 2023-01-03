It was bad when someone — under cover of darkness — on the eve of Hanukkah unfurled a banner from a U.S. 1 overpass in Vass that was adorned with swastikas, messages of white nationalism and the menacing expression “Bring it All Down.”

But then someone — a group dubbing itself “NS Resistance Front” — decided on Christmas morning it was time for another. The second banner, unfurled from a different U.S. 1 overpass near Cameron, bristled with similar menacing messages, an image of a crude gallows and the phrase “A Touch of Death.”

Lisa Wells
Lisa Wells

I too share a deep concern that not standing up to white nationalism will not only embolden those perpetrating the ideology, but who wants to live in a place or invest in a business when Nazi flags dot the landscape?

As a community, we should be taking a more aggressive stance against the growing white supremacist activity in the region. Other than Lowell Simon, President of the Sandhills Jewish Congregation, speaking out, I've seen NOTHING from local leaders. What I have seen, though, is outright denial from other so-called leaders like David Hensley, vice chair of Moore County Board of Education, who stated recently in a Facebook group "Looks like a false flag operation to me."

What message are we sending to our kids? I thought when my grandfather, who was a pilot in WWII, settled the issue that Nazis were bad and not welcome. But I guess we are A-OK with turning out backs on the greatest generation now. It's disgusting.

