It was bad when someone — under cover of darkness — on the eve of Hanukkah unfurled a banner from a U.S. 1 overpass in Vass that was adorned with swastikas, messages of white nationalism and the menacing expression “Bring it All Down.”
But then someone — a group dubbing itself “NS Resistance Front” — decided on Christmas morning it was time for another. The second banner, unfurled from a different U.S. 1 overpass near Cameron, bristled with similar menacing messages, an image of a crude gallows and the phrase “A Touch of Death.”
Then they skittered away into darkness.
In both cases, the banners were confiscated by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office with a pledge to investigate the incidents “fully.”
“We’re going to give it everything we’ve got,” said Chief Deputy Richard Maness.
And then? Silence, save for the Town of Vass, which offered a public statement of condemnation after the first banner Dec. 18. The rest of the county has gone on with life as normal — in these most abnormal of times.
How It Grows
Expressions of white nationalism, while small, are growing in number.
The Anti-Defamation League recorded 2,717 cases of antisemitic harassment, vandalism or assault in 2021, the most reported since the organization began tracking such incidents in 1979. That included 30 reports of antisemitic vandalism and harassment in North Carolina.
The ADL said it expects this year’s numbers “will tell a similar story” based on preliminary data. Earlier this month in Wake County, someone sprayed a swastika on the wall of a senior center and a student hacked into a high school intercom to broadcast “Heil Hitler” and other antisemitic messages.
Sadly, Moore County has had prior incidents, also along the U.S. 1 overpasses between Vass and Cameron. In 2015, White nationalists scrawled racist graffiti that was later painted over by crews from the N.C. Department of Transportation.
It is not just Jews who should be disturbed. If you are anything other than a straight White Protestant Christian, you are “undesirable” to these hate groups. That leaves out a lot of Moore County residents: the people who work in our resorts, the doctors and nurses at FirstHealth, teachers, bankers, laborers, police officers — you get the point.
The hatred, bigotry and violence that white nationalists espouse affects all of us, and it falls to all of us to stand up to it.
Speak Loudly
To be sure, no one wants to give this fire more oxygen, but silence, like a cancer, grows. No one may think it’s their place to say anything, lest they sully themselves or their interests with this stain. To that, we say that we all have a duty to speak up for those who find themselves the targets of this hate speech.
So far, the only organized pushback has come from the Town of Vass, which issued a statement after the first banner, saying that its mayor, commissioners and staff “unequivocally denounce antisemitism and hate in any form.”
“All forms of hate against any group will not be tolerated in our community,” the town said. “The disgusting antisemitic sign that was hung on a bridge near Vass does not reflect the beliefs of our community. The Town of Vass will rise above this hate.”
Bravo to Vass, which has demonstrated a template for how we all should respond. Because didn’t we learn after the power grid attack last month that an attack on one of us is an attack on all of us? If we can respond with a united front after that act of sabotage, then clearly we must respond likewise to this latest act of sabotage.
Or are we just going to stay silent, with our arms at our sides, willing to let a few boneheads define us to the rest of the world? That’s not us.
(1) comment
I too share a deep concern that not standing up to white nationalism will not only embolden those perpetrating the ideology, but who wants to live in a place or invest in a business when Nazi flags dot the landscape?
As a community, we should be taking a more aggressive stance against the growing white supremacist activity in the region. Other than Lowell Simon, President of the Sandhills Jewish Congregation, speaking out, I've seen NOTHING from local leaders. What I have seen, though, is outright denial from other so-called leaders like David Hensley, vice chair of Moore County Board of Education, who stated recently in a Facebook group "Looks like a false flag operation to me."
What message are we sending to our kids? I thought when my grandfather, who was a pilot in WWII, settled the issue that Nazis were bad and not welcome. But I guess we are A-OK with turning out backs on the greatest generation now. It's disgusting.
