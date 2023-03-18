Birdie, by the town of Cameron and historic preservation supporters, for their recent efforts to protect one of the town’s more iconic homes.
Residents recently formed the Cameron Historic Preservation Inc. to raise money to save the former Miss Belle’s building from demolition before May 1.
The group is nearly halfway to its goal of $175,000. That money would go toward relocating the two-story Victorian house, which dates back to 1892. More recently, it was Miss Belle’s Tea Room and Antiques from 1985 until the mid-2000s.
Current owners want to tear down the structure, so preservationists are working hard to raise the funds to get it moved in time.
“We need to save this house because it is what Cameron is about,” said Sylvia Caddell, a longtime resident of Cameron. “The history and the beauty of these old historical buildings is what makes Cameron so special, so unique.”
Birdie, by the Arts Council of Moore County, for developing a reasonable plan for a much needed expansion of the popular Campbell House in Southern Pines.
The Connecticut Avenue property hosts offices for the council and other nonprofits, and provides arts exhibit space. It’s also a popular facility available for event rentals.
The addition would include a gallery space, an enclosed porch, two handicap-accessible bathrooms and an elevator, increasing the house’s size by almost 1,600 square feet.
The home, originally built by Jackson Boyd until it was bought by the Campbell family, has belonged to the town since 1966 as a site for the “cultural and social enrichment of the community.”
“The Campbell House is a public building. It’s available to the community,” said Chris Dunn, executive director of the Arts Council. “It’s free and open to the public — when we’re open — and this will just add on to what you can do.”
Birdie, by the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills, for recently marking 25 years of working to provide children with strong foundations and positive role-modeling.
Founded in 1998, the club has served thousands of children through its after-school and summer programs. It currently numbers nearly 600 members.
“They will help you evolve into the best person you can be and help you stay on the right path and make the right decisions,” said Precious Dunn, who was runner-up to Ja’Torian Medley as Youth of the Year. “They welcome you with open arms and they will get you involved. Even if you’re scared.”
Bogey, by State Rep. Ben Moss, for saying he would vote for Medicaid expansion but then, once he caught grief from local Republicans, decided to be against it.
The General Assembly has been debating expansion for years, but it was only last month that top Senate and House leaders finally came to an accord on legislation that would be palatable to most interests.
Expansion would provide greater access to health care for more than 600,000 North Carolinians, many of whom are in rural counties. It also would help support rural hospitals that have been struggling for years.
Moss, whose district includes parts of Moore County, waffled after a number of arch-conservative Moore County Republicans began hammering on him.
“Now having had more time to review the proposal and solicit feedback from my constituents, I’ve found that this proposal will have the opposite effect in the long run, and it is bad news for my district, our state, and our nation,” Moss said in a statement. “The heavy hand of government is not able to supplant the free market approach to keeping health care affordable for all.”
It wouldn’t have anything to do with needing those Republican base votes when you run for Labor Commissioner next year, would it, Representative?
