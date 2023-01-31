It’s now almost two months since twin gunfire attacks took out two power transmission substations in Moore County, and no one but maybe a few law enforcement officials know if we’re any closer or not to knowing what happened or who might be responsible.
The Catch-22 of law enforcement investigation has always been silence. Disclosure and openness may help assuage public concern and perhaps even aid in an arrest, but it also can impede the effectiveness of justice by informing the guilty or jeopardizing prosecution with prejudicial facts and statements.
That is the lawman’s conundrum. You may want to reassure the public that you’re close to cracking a case, but you can’t say anything until you’ve got someone in handcuffs.
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office — along with the SBI and FBI — find themselves in that situation daily for all manner of cases. But the heat of the magnifying glass is especially intense when it’s a high-profile investigation like the Dec. 3 substation attacks that left much of Moore without power for four days.
No one wishes to be a busybody, but a crime so widespread with so many implications and impacts demands that the public not be left in the dark, with little other than a vacuum of information to fill the void.
Candid on Cameras
Sheriff Ronnie Fields didn’t fill that vacuum during a recent interview with The Pilot, but he did inform our sense of the complexity of this investigation by confirming that neither the Carthage nor the West End substations had cameras on the night of the attacks. That has since changed, he said, and multiple substations here now have cameras, and deputies patrol the sites routinely.
The lack of video evidence is telling, especially since a similar attack in Washington state on Christmas Day was solved, in part, by footage recorded by a camera at the substation. “If we had that here, it would be nice,” Fields said.
Given what we now know about the importance of the West End substation — a YouTube video posted by a civil engineering expert explained neatly the station’s critical role in local power distribution — it seems woefully negligent on the part of Duke Energy to have left such a pivotal piece of infrastructure so unsecured.
It’s of at least some comfort that Duke is at least learning from past experience and ready to harden its critical assets.
“Security is an evolutionary process and we learn from every event to improve and strengthen our electric grid, and to increase reliability of service for customers,” Duke spokesman Jeff Brooks told The Pilot.
Luckily, no one is relying on Duke alone to address this situation.
A Proper Response
Two of Moore County’s state lawmakers — Rep. Ben Moss and Sen. Tom McInnis — will be pushing for tighter security measures for the electrical grid and tougher criminal penalties for causing damage.
Moss’ legislation, House Bill 21, is known as the Energy Security Act and may be the shortest and simplest bill filed this session. Its sum declaration calls for public utilities to “provide security systems at substations to protect against vandalism and other security threats” and “continuously operate the security systems 24 hours a day.” That’s it.
“Everybody knows we have to do more than what we’ve done during the last two centuries pertaining to energy protection,” Moss said, “and I’d like to get other legislators involved and come up with some realistic solutions to help with an issue that seems to be ongoing.”
McInnis, meanwhile, is expected to introduce a bill that spells out increased punishment for those who attack or vandalize the power grid.
These and other forthcoming measures offer us some reassurance, even while we continue to know little more about how the Sheriff’s Office, the SBI and FBI are proceeding with their case.
This will not be the last time we broach this subject. The public expects and deserves to be kept in the loop to the extent possible. Because silence in the name of security leaves no one feeling particularly secure.
