Sandhills Community College President John Dempsey is fond of saying that “community” is the school’s middle name. It’s more than a clever turn of the word. For Dempsey, the school’s board of trustees, foundation and staff, it means ensuring no obstacle stands in the way of opportunity.
The ranks of SCC alumni are replete with students who, through one circumstance or another, found themselves enrolled but struggling to get by. That’s typical of the community college experience, where eager overachieving high school students mix with single working parents just trying to get by on whatever government assistance they can cobble together.
“We have students of all ages and backgrounds who are just trying to do the best they can,” says Emily Waldrop. “Sometimes it is that choice between: I really need food, but I really need to put gas in my car to get to school.”
Earlier this year, Waldrop filled the college’s newly created student advocate position. In her role, she is on the front line of ensuring students have whatever it is they need to be successful.
“Whatever the need is, personal, professional, or academic, they just have to tell their story to one person and not have to jump through all these hoops,” she said. “Sandhills’ goal is to remove barriers as much as possible.”
Determination
Barriers come in all forms, and not always at convenient times. Unlike students at traditional four-year colleges and universities, community college students are often older individuals seeking new careers or new learning to advance themselves. Life frequently intervenes, whether it’s divorce, homelessness, job loss or hunger.
Dempsey recently has highlighted the story of Christopher Cheek, the school’s director of veteran affairs. As a student, he faced a number of such challenges, sleeping in his used white Dodge Intrepid and showering in the gym while dealing with homelessness. But he was assisted by staff to ensure his needs were met so that he could complete his education. He went on to get his bachelor’s degree at UNC Pembroke and a master’s degree at the University of Southern California. He’s expecting soon to enroll at N.C. State for his doctorate.
“Determination” kept him going, he said. “I came from nothing but a poverty background.”
This spring, he’s being honored as the school’s distinguished alumnus.
Sandhills is full of such examples. As highlighted last week in The Pilot, there’s educator Allison Allred, who recently learned of a student whose hours were reduced at work.
“She has several kids at home, she’s a single mom. The more she told me, the more I felt like I had to do something,” said Allred.
“I can’t let my students come to school and leave when I know that they need more than just their school work,” she said. “I’m blessed that at Sandhills, no matter what my students tell me, if I reach out, somebody somewhere on this campus can help.”
Above and Beyond
Working with Waldrop, the two quickly parlayed a small supply of nonperishables stashed in the Student Government Association’s conference room to help that student through to her next paycheck.
But what about the next student? So they put the word out among Sandhills’ faculty and staff. They set a goal of 1,000 items to start a bona fide food pantry, and a two-week timeline to collect them. They ended up with 8,000 items.
“If there is a need beyond what we can provide, we can set them up with the Coalition, or with the correct pantry where they live,” Waldrop said of helping students in need. “But while they’re here, we want to meet them where they are and serve them in every way that they can.”
Waldrop, said Dempsey, “is obsessed with this. She’s the most helpful person.”
It is the very spirit of SCC, where “Community” is its middle name and no obstacle can interfere with opportunity.
