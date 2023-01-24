The Pinehurst Village Council, having vanquished what did not need vanquishing in the first place, would now like to play Conquering Hero for the Country Club of North Carolina. Few are singing their hosannas.
The gated community suffered a blow last fall when a split Village Council instituted a new ordinance regulating short-term rentals in order to “fix” what some thought was a community getting overrun by them. CCNC has long had a successful model — one roundly supported by residents — of managing short-term rentals, but the council’s new regulations put an end to new such rentals, along with most of the rest of the village.
“Fear not,” the council told CCNC, “we’ll figure this out and get back to you.”
And so it is that the village’s planners have come up with a slick way to get around — maybe — a legal flaw of “spot zoning” and develop a way to allow CCNC once again to enjoy a privilege other would-be investors in village real estate would be hard-pressed to enjoy.
So, in short, here is a solution to a problem that shouldn’t have been a problem but was because they created it.
Making an Accommodation
The ordinance, passed last October after almost a year of controversial debate and shifting explanations, prevents any new short-term rentals in the village except for a couple of small areas. Existing rentals can remain, provided they comply with a series of rules.
CCNC has historically had a rotating inventory of homes available as rentals for prospective new members, along with seasonal residents. The club’s association manages the program and controls it, but inventory has fallen to an all-time low of 14 homes, putting the program’s long-term viability in jeopardy.
“If there wasn’t some way to work out a way that neighborhoods like CCNC could continue their business model, which affects every one of the CCNC members, it would change the way the club develops members,” CCNC General Manager Don Hunter said during the original ordinance discussion.
Village planners earlier this month put a possible solution before Pinehurst Planning and Zoning Board. A new category — “neighborhood housing accommodation” — is added that would allow short-term rentals in nearly every zoning district of the village. As proposed, neighborhood housing accommodations are whole-house rentals of less than 30 days managed by a homeowner’s association responsible for at least 20 acres or 20 residential units.
While such an entity could potentially exist elsewhere in the village, it neatly covers CCNC. It didn’t go unnoticed.
A ‘Problematic’ Solution
Planning board member David Alzamora said that the village’s proposal was “counterintuitive” to the arguments that pushed the Village Council to severely restrict the proliferation of short-term rentals in Pinehurst in the first place.
“Because these places want them — because they’re beneficial to their community and culture and whatever else — we’re making it reasonable there but not elsewhere,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what you call it on the front end, people are going to see the effect is to benefit specific properties while you’re leaving other ones out. So I see that as problematic.”
And board member Matt Jones pointed out that the Village Council didn’t follow the planning board’s original suggestion last fall that it not even change short-term rental regulation.
“How much is it our responsibility to try to come up with something here that we think they would consider reasonable and approve?” he asked. “I don’t know what that looks like, honestly.”
Just as the Village Council originally chose a “solution” that pleased no one, this new “fix” is also sure to divide. CCNC residents might be satisfied, but other short-term rental investors see favoritism, including Mayor John Strickland, himself a CCNC member. And if a developer elsewhere in the village can comply with the revised regulations and build short-term rentals to others’ dismay? Good grief.
Like Groundhog Day, the Village Council appears destined to relive its mistakes on short-term rentals.
