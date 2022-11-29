It is not news that a drag show is to be performed in Southern Pines. Such events have occurred in recent years at a couple of venues downtown, including the Sunrise Theater, site of the upcoming show.
What is news is the outsized invective and outright hatred and bigotry that wasn’t present then but is now — and how it is being leveled at organizers, sponsors, the theater and anyone who dares stand up and support artistic expression.
Supporters are declared to be perverts and deviants, “sinners” and “groomers” who seek to undermine the morality of their community and sexualize children. It would all be laughable if it weren’t also accompanied by threats of violence and calls to drive others out of business and out of town.
Unbecoming of Moore County? We can’t stop but think: Is this actually what we are becoming?
Even Special Places Suffer
The injuries of intolerance and hatred are real in every community, and they can be fatal, as we found earlier this month in Colorado Springs and in Orlando in 2016. Indeed, in the past year, drag performances and other events that have supported LGBTQ interests have been targets of protests and violent threats in California, Idaho, Georgia, Texas, Florida, Indiana and Oregon.
Most recently, a similar drag show held last month at a brewery in downtown Sanford saw similar protests by the hate-filled white supremacy group Proud Boys. A number of the protesters were from outside the community, a fact that appears to be the case in Southern Pines this time. But there is also a fair bit of such intolerance locally, as witnessed by letters circulating in the community that call the drag show an “abomination.”
We might like to think such things as the violence in Colorado Springs can’t happen in Southern Pines — that we’re too special for something so tragic to occur here. It’s a common sentiment for an uncommon level of open hostility.
Drag performances have been around a long time as an art form. From the days of ancient Greece through the Shakespearean age, men played all roles, including those of women.
In more recent times, men have frequently dressed up and performed as women, whether it was Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon in “Some Like It Hot,” Nathan Lane in “The Birdcage,” Dustin Hoffman in “Tootsie” or Robin Williams in “Mrs. Doubtfire.”
A Discourse Gone Off Course
Drag shows are all about high performance and playing for laughs and applause. You’ll find more sexual content in your average foreign film. Last time we checked, no one protested any of those that get shown here locally.
But somehow, a small knot of ultra conservatives have decided to start taking issue with drag shows, deeming them subversive and perversive. Some have said that the drag shows seek to confuse children about gender, while a smaller subset declare the performers are trying to sexualize kids. It’s a position of gross ignorance and intolerance based not in fact but a fiction they unabashedly shout to all.
As a performance art, drag shows are not for everyone, just as kabuki theater or subtitled films aren’t for everyone. Artistic expression is protected by the First Amendment. That freedom should come without fear.
Threatening violence, condemnation and financial harm to artistic performers, patrons and sponsors is unAmerican. It is more akin to how Chinese and Russian authoritarians treat such shows. On TV, you see performers being beaten by security forces and hauled into unmarked vans, taken to God knows where.
Successful communities are ones that have a diverse arts and culture environment. Those places thrive. They are full of vibrant businesses and enlightened citizens. They are tolerant and respectful, believing that all views are welcome within a realm of mutual respect.
For those who correctly decry the outrage of “cancel culture,” the irony is not lost that it is they who now seek to cancel this expression of art and culture.
