When is approval not really “approval”? Look no further than the Southern Pines Town Council’s 4-1 affirmative vote last Monday for a new apartment complex on U.S. 1 just north of Pennsylvania Avenue.
“Begrudging” or even “desultory” would be a better way to describe this vote, and the town has no one but itself to blame. This council found itself painted into a corner by poor decision-making by prior councils, an outdated development ordinance and land-use plan, and a legal process that favors developers over community sensibilities.
And so Southern Pines will get another apartment complex, funded by a Miami-based private investment group. While the town needs more housing, especially multi-family to meet its growing need, there was no love for this project in this location. But in the end, there was no choice.
“If it were the way we’d like to see it,” Mayor Carol Haney said of the position she and her council found itself Monday, “if it were just based on a feeling or (what’s) ethical, the answer would probably unanimously be ‘no,’ but that’s not where we are, unfortunately.
“We have to deal with legally what’s in front of us.”
Asked and Answered
What was in front of them was Patrick’s Pointe, a development that will drop 266 high-end apartments stretched across more than 20 buildings along U.S. 1 on the western edge of downtown. The site will back up to an older, smaller condominium development — Village Green — and a larger network of quiet neighborhoods.
None of the council members embraced this project or the process. It took more than three months of navigating through a complex and tedious arrangement known as a “quasi-judicial process.” That process, mandated by state law, only permits evidence and expert testimony to be considered. Opponents, equipped with little more than emotion and feeling, had little chance.
Patrick’s Pointe was the third such development attempt for this site. A first attempt by Leith Automotive for a car lot turned into a protracted legal battle when the town, at the suggestion of residents, rezoned the land. The town ultimately won. A second attempt for an apartment complex was rejected several years ago by a council that wanted a mix of uses, like offices on the property.
When developer Logan Burnett came in last fall with his project for apartments and an office building, the council found itself boxed in. Burnett had basically proposed what the town had long stated it wanted — except it didn’t really want it.
“If they’re meeting the guidelines we have, we don’t get to change the guidelines for them,” said newly elected council member Taylor Clement. “Just because the community is standing up saying they don’t like it, that’s not our choice.”
Real Changes Needed
Realistically, an upscale apartment complex may be the best option the town is going to get for this parcel, if it has to be developed. Sitting hard against U.S. 1, a multi-family development serves as a reasonable transition from the highway to homes. Any other uses, short of a cemetery or public park, would be more intrusive in the long run.
If nothing else, Monday’s dispirited approval was a full-throated endorsement — and ours too — that it is past time for Southern Pines to revise its development guidelines and land use vision. Much has changed over the last several years; residential and commercial developers are virtually overrunning town planners with proposals of their own. If the town is not careful, it faces a future it may not want.
“I am committed to making a change to our UDO or long range plan or whatever needs to happen so that when our citizens stand up and say ‘this doesn’t fit,’ we have something to fall back on besides everyone’s feeling that it doesn’t fit,” Clement said. “I want a document that fits what our community wants.”
Of that, there is enthusiastic approval.
