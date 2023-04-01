It seems like there’s been talk of luring a YMCA facility to Southern Pines since leg warmers were a fashion craze. All these years later, workout fashions have changed radically, but the notion of a YMCA in Southern Pines remains relatively unaltered.
Town officials have long believed Morganton Road, across from the Southern Pines soccer complex, is the most suitable site for a YMCA, and that idea seemed closer to happening than ever until a legal complexity discovered this past week fouled the whole plan. The Town Council was planning to sell 8 acres off South Henley Street and near Morganton Road to the YMCA for the bargain price of $5,000.
That deal, at least, is now dead after the town learned of a series of obscure legal complications that made the transaction undoable.
The Y would have anchored a larger development of town-owned land that could include a mix of uses, including some retail and some residential set aside for senior and affordable housing.
Now it’s back to square one. Regardless, the potential addition of a Y to Moore County would not just be about adding one more fitness facility. The ancillary services a Y offers — programs that benefit seniors, veterans, low-income fam- ilies, school children — help build and sustain communities.
Furthering Health ...
Before you start packing your gym bag, understand there is much work yet to be accomplished on this project. Even if the town and YMCA can ultimately make a different deal on a site, Y officials still must raise the construction money. And before that, the Y needs to figure out what to build and what services to offer.
Rick Houp, CEO of the Sandhills YMCA, said any facility would be designed with community needs in mind. Houp said 60 percent of the Y would include standard features like fitness and wellness spaces, but the final 40 percent would cater its programs and areas to the community.
For instance, local residents have long pleaded for more places to swim. A Southern Pines Y would likely feature an indoor pool with about six to eight swim lanes. It’s the kind of facility where serious swimmers can do laps, young kids can learn the basics and seniors could just come soak.
The larger mission for Houp’s operation here would extend far beyond fitness. He sees a Y that would offer programming for veterans and their families.
“The idea is, rather than take the veteran who is getting rehab and physical therapy as a wounded warrior, and you isolate them to be with other amputees ... We want to work with the entire family. So the spouse can come in here and work out,” Houp said.
And veterans could utilize counseling services at the YMCA, he said. Because it’s off base, it does not have to go on their permanent record.
... And Welfare
Similarly, the Y would also partner with community organizations like the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust to help local children. The two are already partnering on a food program to be run out of the West Southern Pines Center for African American History, Cultural Arts and Business and will hopefully start later this spring. A summer effort is also being planned.
YMCAs have long taken active roles in improving their communities by listening and re- sponding to needs. Moore County has a muscular nonprofit sector that has filled gaps in services and outreach to marginalized communities and others in need. Fitting in to all that has been the Y’s mission for more than 170 years.
Moore County has numerous places to get in a workout, but the presence of a YMCA means so much more to a community than just a good sweat. Now if it can just get a deal done.
