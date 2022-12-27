Eagle, by Sandhills Community College, for bringing back a proven and effective leader to serve as an interim college president.
The decision by the college’s board of trustees to hire former Executive Vice President Brenda Jackson is solid on two levels.
One, the board is bringing out of retirement a popular, accomplished and experienced leader on the SCC campus, one who is well known to faculty and staff alike. If you’re going to have a void with the retirement of 33-year President John Dempsey — and the absence will be large — at least have an interim leader experienced at the job and who is a known entity.
Secondly, Jackson’s hire buys the board of trustees time to do a thorough search, one that has grown more complex since Dempsey was hired in 1989.
“There’s a lot more to it than we originally had anticipated,” said Vice Chair Larry Caddell. “We’re just going to take our time and do it right.”
Having Jackson on board through June allows the board to do just that, ensuring the college hires the right person to be just its third president in more than 60 years.
While we’re talking about them, a Birdie by Sandhills Community College and the U.S. Golf Association for their partnership that will train a new generation of greenskeepers for golf courses.
The USGA Greenkeeper Apprenticeship Program, which begins in January, will be a 12-month registered program. Students will combine class lessons with on-the-job training at Pinehurst-area golf courses, including Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Forest Creek Golf Club and The Country Club of North Carolina.
Qualified applicants will attend classes for free through a regional partnership with the USGA, ApprenticeshipNC and area golf facilities. Participating Pinehurst-area golf courses will employ all students at the start of the program at a minimum $15 per hour pay scale, with a commitment to increase their hourly pay to at least $17 per hour at the completion of the program.
This collaborative effort is creative and helps meet a critical need within our community and the golf industry, as well.
Birdie, by teachers at Aberdeen, Vass-Lakeview and Westmoore Elementary schools, who landed more than $30,000 in grants to expand student learning to the great outdoors.
The North Carolina Schools Go Outside grants were awarded from the N.C. Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council. Go Outside grants support outdoor field trips and help cover the cost of building outdoor classrooms.
At Aberdeen, arts teacher McKelynn Barber will create the latter, while Westmoore will use its grant for the former. Vass-Lakeview will use its money to expand and upgrade its school garden.
Bogey, by U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, who staked himself out as an early backer of former President Donald Trump’s 2024 bid but should be regretting it now.
Trump is getting considerable criticism for not disavowing his recent dinner at Mar-a-Lago with rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, both of whom have considerable records of antisemitic comments and actions.
Hudson was recently chosen to lead the National Republican Congressional Committee for the 2024 elections. That comes with more responsibility and a higher profile — and a need to be a bit more circumspect about whom you want to associate yourself with.
“I’ve said I support the president if he plans to run again,” Hudson said of Trump in an interview that Hudson’s office put out in a news release last month.
While Hudson said he would back the party’s ultimate nominee, he doubled down on Trump.
“Ric Flair said if you want to be the man, you gotta beat the man. So, I’m supporting the man. And, if someone beats him in the primary I’ll support them.”
Politics is perception, and right now Trump’s association with outright white nationalists, bigots and racists is telling — and it should be telling Hudson to be more careful with how he spends his political capital.
