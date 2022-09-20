Eagle, by the congregation and supporters of Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, for their outreach to the crosstown worshippers of Trinity AME Zion in their time of need.
When a water leak caused parts of the roof to fall in at the almost 100-year-old Trinity on West Pennsylvania, Brownson members moved swiftly.
Working through Brownson’s Bold Initiative Fund, the church has donated $15,000 toward the estimated $100,000 repair costs at Trinity. The goal of the Bold Initiative Fund is to address systemic racism and economic disparity in the community, said Ellie Collins, co-chair of the Bold Initiative team.
“We feel like this is a church that has benefited the entire community,” Collins said, “and we would like to see the entire community give back the support to Trinity that Trinity has given to the community.”
Birdie, by the Southern Pines Town Council, for recognizing the town’s first black mayor by formally installing his name on a prominent building that had long bore his moniker.
For as long as anyone can remember, the Douglass Center on West Pennsylvania Avenue has been called just that, but it wasn’t until last Tuesday night that the council issued a proclamation formally honoring former mayor Emanuel Stephens “Jug” Douglass and naming the building the Emanuel S. Douglass Community Center.
Douglass served on the council from 1968 to 1987 and was the town’s first Black mayor, elected by voters in 1977. He also was a community stalwart, serving the American Legion Post No. 177, West Southern Pines Civic Club, Southern Pines Planning Board and Citizens Advisory Committee, Moore County Recreation Board, PeeDee Council of Governments, Sandhills Community Action program and Southern Pines Library Board of Directors.
It was the West Southern Pines Community Connectors group that encouraged the formal dedication.
Birdie, by Pinehurst Police Chief Glen Webb, for being one of the first police agencies in the state to develop a new feedback service.
Village residents will be the first within Moore County and some of the first in the state to use the community engagement and feedback solution after they have an interaction with the Police Department.
This new service uses text messaging to contact some 911 callers and others that have recently reported or been involved in non-life-threatening incidents.
These text messages are sent hours or days after the incident and will ask citizens to take a quick survey about their experience with the 911 center. It will also allow citizens to provide their own comments, feedback and words of gratitude after receiving public safety service.
“It is important for our department to hear from the community about how we are doing, especially from those that we have recently met,” said Webb.
With so much attention these days on police interaction with the community, it’s enlightening to see a department being proactive to reach out to its “customer” base.
Birdie, by 21-year-old West End resident Brianna Diaz, who spent part of her summer vacation in Thailand not on a tropical beach but working in an animal shelter and helping rescued elephants.
Diaz, a Pinecrest High School alum now studying at N.C. State University, was part of a program called the Loop Abroad Veterinary Service, which brings students to Thailand for two weeks to volunteer alongside veterinarians from the U.S. and Thailand.
Diaz worked in a dog shelter for part of her time, and her team volunteered for a week at the Elephant Nature Park in northern Thailand to work hands-on with the giant animals and learn about animal rescue and conservation on a larger scale.
“Our students are really an amazing group of people,” said program managing director Jane Stine. “They are compassionate, flexible, driven and dedicated, and it is always a wonderful experience to host them on their study abroad experience.”
